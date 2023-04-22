Heading 3

Deepika Padukone in monochrome sarees

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 22, 2023

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress is a sight to behold in this all-black Sabyasachi saree

Resplendent 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika made a head-turning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in a bespoke white saree 

Making A Statement

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She kept things simple yet stunning in an all-black chiffon saree 

Gorgeous

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looked ethereal in an ivory Faraz Manan saree bearing silver embellishments

Simply Beautiful

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She redefines elegance in a sheer white organza saree with floral and foliage embroidery work

Vision 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika looked party-ready in a sequined blue saree and a strappy-sleeve blouse

Shimmer 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looked flawless in a bright yellow ruffle saree 

Yellow Vibes

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She exuded simple glam in an all-white embroidered saree with a scalloped border

Delightful In White

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looked regal in a rani pink organza drape with intricate floral and paisley motifs 

Prettiest In Pink

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

DP painted the town red in a stunning crimson pleated drape

Red Love

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here