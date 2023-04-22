Deepika Padukone in monochrome sarees
Neenaz Akhtar
APRIL 22, 2023
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress is a sight to behold in this all-black Sabyasachi saree
Resplendent
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika made a head-turning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in a bespoke white saree
Making A Statement
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She kept things simple yet stunning in an all-black chiffon saree
Gorgeous
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looked ethereal in an ivory Faraz Manan saree bearing silver embellishments
Simply Beautiful
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She redefines elegance in a sheer white organza saree with floral and foliage embroidery work
Vision
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika looked party-ready in a sequined blue saree and a strappy-sleeve blouse
Shimmer
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looked flawless in a bright yellow ruffle saree
Yellow Vibes
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She exuded simple glam in an all-white embroidered saree with a scalloped border
Delightful In White
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looked regal in a rani pink organza drape with intricate floral and paisley motifs
Prettiest In Pink
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
DP painted the town red in a stunning crimson pleated drape
Red Love
