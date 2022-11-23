Deepika Padukone
in oversized fits
pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
NOV 23, 2022
FASHION
Deepika Padukone wore an oversized white shirt with extended sleeves, layered with a beige coat, and paired with black leggings.
Deepika Padukone wore black biker shorts with a white shirt and layered it with a blueoversized denim jacket.
Flaunting her happy smile, Deepika Padukone wore a long oversized white shirt and paired it with distressed black jeans.
Deepika Padukone wore an oversized pink sweater with baggy blue denim jeans.
Deepika Padukone wore an oversized red power suit with a matching red bralette and trousers.
Deepika Padukone wore an oversized turtleneck and paired it with royal blue pants.
Deepika Padukone wore a black sweatshirt for her airport look and paired it with blue wide-legged denim jeans.
Flaunting her love for blue, Deepika Padukone kept it comfy in matching sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.
Deepika Padukone wore a white T-shirt by Valentino with skinny blue jeans and opted for an olive green jacket.
Deepika Padukone wore a neutral turtle neck sweater and teamed it with a pair of brown baggy pants.
