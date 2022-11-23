Heading 3

Deepika Padukone
in oversized fits

Deepika Padukone wore an oversized white shirt with extended sleeves, layered with a beige coat, and paired with black leggings. 

Keeping it chic

Deepika Padukone wore black biker shorts with a white shirt and layered it with a blueoversized denim jacket.

Love for denims

Flaunting her happy smile, Deepika Padukone wore a long oversized white shirt and paired it with distressed black jeans.

Classy B&W combo

Deepika Padukone wore an oversized pink sweater with baggy blue denim jeans.

Winter fashion

Deepika Padukone wore an oversized red power suit with a matching red bralette and trousers.

Red hot

Deepika Padukone wore an oversized turtleneck and paired it with royal blue pants.

NEON LOVE

Deepika Padukone wore a black sweatshirt for her airport look and paired it with blue wide-legged denim jeans.

 Killing it in black

Flaunting her love for blue, Deepika Padukone kept it comfy in matching sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

Love for co-ords

Deepika Padukone wore a white T-shirt by Valentino with skinny blue jeans and opted for an olive green jacket.

Airport fashion

Deepika Padukone wore a neutral turtle neck sweater and teamed it with a pair of brown baggy pants.

Shades of brown

