Deepika Padukone
in pink outfits 

Neenaz Akhtar

DEC 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Pink Power

The diva made a strong case for pretty pink by picking out a hot pink pantsuit from the shelves of Magda Butrym

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

In a candy pink full-length maxi dress by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Padukone ensured that all eyes were on her

Like A Candy 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

While promoting Chhapaak in New Delhi, the actress took the head-to-toe pink route in a light pink turtleneck sweater and light pink trousers

Pink Route 

Image: Getty Images

She served an iconic look at the MET Gala 2019 in a custom Zac Posen jacquard pink lurex gown

Iconic Look

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Her romantic Giambattista Valli number that came with a black off-shoulder bodice and layers of marshmallow pink tulle exudes charisma! 

Romantic Pink 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

For a cool-girl look, the diva picked out a baby pink denim co-ord and styled it on top of a white top

Cool-Girl Style 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Serving a regal desi look, DP went all-out in pink in a rani pink organza drape

Royal Pink 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She made some trendsetting and unconventional sartorial choices. A case in point is this dramatic pink top paired with pleated orange pants

Setting Trends 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She paints a pretty picture in a blush pink satin jumpsuit by Maison Valentino

Pink Magic 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Elegant as always, Deepika won us over with her desi look in this salmon pink drape featuring gold buttis and a thick border, accentuated with marori work

Elegant

