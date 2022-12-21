Deepika Padukone
in pink outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 21, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Pink Power
The diva made a strong case for pretty pink by picking out a hot pink pantsuit from the shelves of Magda Butrym
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
In a candy pink full-length maxi dress by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Padukone ensured that all eyes were on her
Like A Candy
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
While promoting Chhapaak in New Delhi, the actress took the head-to-toe pink route in a light pink turtleneck sweater and light pink trousers
Pink Route
Image: Getty Images
She served an iconic look at the MET Gala 2019 in a custom Zac Posen jacquard pink lurex gown
Iconic Look
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Her romantic Giambattista Valli number that came with a black off-shoulder bodice and layers of marshmallow pink tulle exudes charisma!
Romantic Pink
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
For a cool-girl look, the diva picked out a baby pink denim co-ord and styled it on top of a white top
Cool-Girl Style
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Serving a regal desi look, DP went all-out in pink in a rani pink organza drape
Royal Pink
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She made some trendsetting and unconventional sartorial choices. A case in point is this dramatic pink top paired with pleated orange pants
Setting Trends
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She paints a pretty picture in a blush pink satin jumpsuit by Maison Valentino
Pink Magic
Image: Pinkvilla
Elegant as always, Deepika won us over with her desi look in this salmon pink drape featuring gold buttis and a thick border, accentuated with marori work
Elegant
