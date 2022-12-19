Heading 3

Deepika Padukone
 In red outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 19, 2022

FASHION

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Boss-woman energy

Deepika Padukone sported a bright all-red pantsuit by Magda Butrym

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone wore a custom-made Louis Vuitton gown that boasted a plunging neckline and a flared skirt

Ravishing queen in red

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone wore a strapless gown by Gaurav Gupta which had a floor-sweeping train

Dreamy in gown

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone opted for a puffed sleeves top which she teamed with black leather pants

Keeping it casual

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone wore a red power suit by Jacquemus and styled it with a pair of sneakers

Glamorous best

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone wore a Rosie Assoulin strappy dress that featured puffy off-shoulder sleeves, and a plunging neckline

Vision in red

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone wore a floral saree by Sabyasachi that came with roses in cream printed over it

 Ethnic vibes

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone slipped into a red bodycon latex dress from the shelves of the clothing label Miló Maria

Love for latex

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone wore a red Sabyasachi sleeveless dress that had embellishments, a backless design, and fringe details

Stylish as ever

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone wore a red saree and paired it with a halter-neck blouse

Glam queen

