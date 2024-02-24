Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

Fashion

FEBRUARY 24, 2024

Deepika Padukone in scintillating sarees

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram 

Deepika Padukone wore a gorgeous black and gold striped Sabyasachi saree at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival 

Red Carpet Magic

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Deepika picked out a stunning sheer creation from the shelves of the ace designer Sabyasachi

Sheer Elegance 

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

The diva was decked up in an all-black chiffon saree that looked gorgeous with a close neck and full-sleeved blouse, and a statement belt

Beauty In Black 

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

The Piku actor exuded glamor and elegance in a sheer white saree 

Glamour Exuded 

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

To look party-ready in ethnic wear, she was decked up in a sequined blue saree and a strappy-sleeve blouse

Party Ready 

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Limited Edition

DP looked charming in a limited edition six-yard staple that was hand-painted by Sabyasachi Mukherjee himself

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Looking as elegant as ever, the actress absolutely nailed another desi look in an exquisite red floral print saree

Exquisite In Florals

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Making a strong case for contemporary drapes, Padukone sported a bright yellow ruffle saree from the couturier’s shelves

Contemporary Details 

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

She exuded regality in a rani pink organza drape with intricate floral and paisley motifs worked in gold thread

Maharani Vibes 

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

DP’s breezy look in a white saree with green floral prints remains a summer-time favorite

Breezy Style

