FEBRUARY 24, 2024
Deepika Padukone in scintillating sarees
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Deepika Padukone wore a gorgeous black and gold striped Sabyasachi saree at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Red Carpet Magic
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Deepika picked out a stunning sheer creation from the shelves of the ace designer Sabyasachi
Sheer Elegance
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
The diva was decked up in an all-black chiffon saree that looked gorgeous with a close neck and full-sleeved blouse, and a statement belt
Beauty In Black
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
The Piku actor exuded glamor and elegance in a sheer white saree
Glamour Exuded
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
To look party-ready in ethnic wear, she was decked up in a sequined blue saree and a strappy-sleeve blouse
Party Ready
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Limited Edition
DP looked charming in a limited edition six-yard staple that was hand-painted by Sabyasachi Mukherjee himself
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Looking as elegant as ever, the actress absolutely nailed another desi look in an exquisite red floral print saree
Exquisite In Florals
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Making a strong case for contemporary drapes, Padukone sported a bright yellow ruffle saree from the couturier’s shelves
Contemporary Details
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
She exuded regality in a rani pink organza drape with intricate floral and paisley motifs worked in gold thread
Maharani Vibes
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
DP’s breezy look in a white saree with green floral prints remains a summer-time favorite
Breezy Style
