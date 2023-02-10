Heading 3

Deepika Padukone in snazzy coats

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 10, 2023

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Piku star aced winter style in a luxe black Prada overcoat that she wore over a double-breasted black blazer

Lady In Black 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram


Deepika aced the art of layering as she styled a long off-white coat with her classy all-white ensemble 

Art Of Layering

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She managed to keep herself warm and stylish in this red knee-length coat and a mid-length knit dress 

Floral Reds

Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She struck a pose in a yellow Zac Posen dress and a statement-making patterned coat from Off-White 

Patterns 

Image: Pinkvilla

For a chic airport look, she layered her all-black outfit with a teddy trench coat in black 

Furry Black Coat

Image: Pinkvilla

DP is a fan of high-end brands and here she is seen donning a classic Burberry coat

Statement Maker

Image: Pinkvilla

She took things up a notch and styled her beige sweater and jogger pants with a cut-out sleeve trench coat 

Cut-out sleeve coat

Image: Pinkvilla

She exudes sophistication in this all-white look featuring a pristine white overcoat 

White Overcoat

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked flawlessly stylish as she walked out of the airport in a chic long denim overcoat

Denim Love

