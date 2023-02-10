Deepika Padukone in snazzy coats
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Piku star aced winter style in a luxe black Prada overcoat that she wore over a double-breasted black blazer
Lady In Black
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika aced the art of layering as she styled a long off-white coat with her classy all-white ensemble
Art Of Layering
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She managed to keep herself warm and stylish in this red knee-length coat and a mid-length knit dress
Floral Reds
Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She struck a pose in a yellow Zac Posen dress and a statement-making patterned coat from Off-White
Patterns
Image: Pinkvilla
For a chic airport look, she layered her all-black outfit with a teddy trench coat in black
Furry Black Coat
Image: Pinkvilla
DP is a fan of high-end brands and here she is seen donning a classic Burberry coat
Statement Maker
Image: Pinkvilla
She took things up a notch and styled her beige sweater and jogger pants with a cut-out sleeve trench coat
Cut-out sleeve coat
Image: Pinkvilla
She exudes sophistication in this all-white look featuring a pristine white overcoat
White Overcoat
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked flawlessly stylish as she walked out of the airport in a chic long denim overcoat
Denim Love
