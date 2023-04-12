Heading 3

Deepika Padukone in stunning co-ords

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 12, 2023

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone made heads turn as she posed in an embellished ivory pantsuit and a long cape by Anamika Khanna

Phenomenal 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress makes a chic case for checkered co-ords in this cropped jacket and mini skirt

Check Mate

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

She looked flawless in this all-white pants and shirt set that fit her frame well

Stunning Whites

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Red Spice

She looked ravishing in a bright red statement-making co-ord suit

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Piku actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in hot pink pants and a matching blazer from Magda Butrym 

Gorgeous

Image: Pinkvilla 

DP aced an athleisure look in a lavender-hued coordinated set at the airport

Lavender Daze

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She exuded boss lady vibes in a well-tailored white and blue striped pantsuit 

Boss Lady

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Her breezy checkered co-ord featuring a strappy crop top and a button-down skirt is perfect for summer

Breezy Style 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looked lovely in this three-piece coordinated floral outfit 

Floral Galore

Image: Pinkvilla 

She rocked a denim-on-denim co-ord set by opting for a green jacket and matching pants 

Denim Look

