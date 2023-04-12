Deepika Padukone in stunning co-ords
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 12, 2023
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone made heads turn as she posed in an embellished ivory pantsuit and a long cape by Anamika Khanna
Phenomenal
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress makes a chic case for checkered co-ords in this cropped jacket and mini skirt
Check Mate
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looked flawless in this all-white pants and shirt set that fit her frame well
Stunning Whites
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Red Spice
She looked ravishing in a bright red statement-making co-ord suit
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Piku actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in hot pink pants and a matching blazer from Magda Butrym
Gorgeous
Image: Pinkvilla
DP aced an athleisure look in a lavender-hued coordinated set at the airport
Lavender Daze
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She exuded boss lady vibes in a well-tailored white and blue striped pantsuit
Boss Lady
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Her breezy checkered co-ord featuring a strappy crop top and a button-down skirt is perfect for summer
Breezy Style
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looked lovely in this three-piece coordinated floral outfit
Floral Galore
Image: Pinkvilla
She rocked a denim-on-denim co-ord set by opting for a green jacket and matching pants
Denim Look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.