Deepika Padukone in stunning sarees
pinkvilla
Neenaz
Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 24, 2023
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The diva made a head-turning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in a bespoke white saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Delight In White
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looked ravishing in this embellished sheer saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee
Sheer Drapes
Date night looks by Kiara Advani
Bhumi Pednekar's sultry style
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looked elegant in an all-black chiffon saree and a closed neck and full-sleeved blouse
Beauty In Black
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looked charming in a hand-painted saree from the Sabyasachi Art Foundation, spring/summer 2020 collection
Bespoke Drapes
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Piku star was draped to perfection in a bright yellow Anamika Khanna number with an ornate red scallop-edged border
Draped To Perfection
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looked regal in a rani pink organza drape with intricate floral and paisley motifs worked in gold thread
Regal Vibes
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She redefined sophistication in an all-white embroidered saree with a scalloped border
Sophistication
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Her party-ready look in a sequined blue saree and a strappy-sleeve blouse is a clear winner
Sequins Style
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She spelled charm in a white saree adorned with minimal floral prints and a matching cut-sleeve blouse
Floral Whites
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.