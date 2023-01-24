Heading 3

Deepika Padukone in stunning sarees

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz
Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 24, 2023

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The diva made a head-turning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in a bespoke white saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Delight In White

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looked ravishing in this embellished sheer saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee 

Sheer Drapes

Date night looks by Kiara Advani

Bhumi Pednekar's sultry style

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looked elegant in an all-black chiffon saree and a closed neck and full-sleeved blouse

Beauty In Black 

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looked charming in a hand-painted saree from the Sabyasachi Art Foundation, spring/summer 2020 collection

Bespoke Drapes

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Piku star was draped to perfection in a bright yellow Anamika Khanna number with an ornate red scallop-edged border 

Draped To Perfection

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looked regal in a rani pink organza drape with intricate floral and paisley motifs worked in gold thread

Regal Vibes 

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She redefined sophistication in an all-white embroidered saree with a scalloped border 

Sophistication

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Her party-ready look in a sequined blue saree and a strappy-sleeve blouse is a clear winner 

Sequins Style

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She spelled charm in a white saree adorned with minimal floral prints and a matching cut-sleeve blouse

Floral Whites

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here