Deepika Padukone inspired winter looks

STYLE TIPS

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

DEC 16, 2021

Go Monochrome or go home

Deepika Padukone chose a knitted pink sweater and styled it with matching cotton pants to make the most of her winter look!

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Make colour your poison

Bright colours always make a statement. It can literally be your poison if you chose the brightest of colours from the lot

Image: Pinkvilla

Style it with a skirt

Always remember, mixing plush fabrics with bulky ones can even make you look good!

Image: Pinkvilla

Layering is the key!

Layering over a bulky sweater is not always a good option but trendy turtlenecks and sweaters that don’t necessarily puff you up can be the best thing

Image: Pinkvilla

Layer it over a sweater dress

Deepika showed us how to do winter fashion right as she stepped out in a vermillion knit dress dotted with glossy black buttons from Erdem

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

For the Met Gala, Deepika donned a ravishing and vibrant neon yellow Zac Posen gown and paired it up with a striped trench coat

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Rock it with a gown

Slay it in leather

We’re ready for leather weather at all times because something so chic has us swooning

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika’s luxe airport look entailed a Balmain typography tee which was layered over Alexander Wang’s blue denim trench coat and sealed off with black boots

Denim coats never fail

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika teamed her red Balenciaga sweater with blue jeans and pink heels adding poppy colours to our winter mood

Colour block and win!

Image: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ankita Lokhande with her friends

Click Here