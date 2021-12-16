Deepika Padukone inspired winter looks
Go Monochrome or go home
Deepika Padukone chose a knitted pink sweater and styled it with matching cotton pants to make the most of her winter look!
Make colour your poison
Bright colours always make a statement. It can literally be your poison if you chose the brightest of colours from the lot
Style it with a skirt
Always remember, mixing plush fabrics with bulky ones can even make you look good!
Layering is the key!
Layering over a bulky sweater is not always a good option but trendy turtlenecks and sweaters that don’t necessarily puff you up can be the best thing
Layer it over a sweater dress
Deepika showed us how to do winter fashion right as she stepped out in a vermillion knit dress dotted with glossy black buttons from Erdem
For the Met Gala, Deepika donned a ravishing and vibrant neon yellow Zac Posen gown and paired it up with a striped trench coat
Rock it with a gown
Slay it in leather
We’re ready for leather weather at all times because something so chic has us swooning
Deepika’s luxe airport look entailed a Balmain typography tee which was layered over Alexander Wang’s blue denim trench coat and sealed off with black boots
Denim coats never fail
Deepika teamed her red Balenciaga sweater with blue jeans and pink heels adding poppy colours to our winter mood
Colour block and win!
