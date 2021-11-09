Nov 9, 2021

Deepika Padukone inspired winter outfits

 P R Gayathri

Winter dressing is nothing without layering and Deepika Padukone sure knows how to slay it!

Layering is the key! 

We’ve been saying this for a long while and we’ll say it again- one of the easiest and best ways to look fashionable is to go monochrome

Go monochrome

Deepika picked a powder blue colour knitted oversized top that had an element of fun with its dramatic sleeves

Knitted Tops

Her chrome yellow velvet ethnic suit by Sabyasachi is a perfect pick for a winter wedding guest look

Make it velvet

While co-ords are seasonless fashion, Deepika’s tropical print set from Masaba and matching bucket hat is a winning choice for the winter

The right co-ord

She put together a turtleneck sweater with loose pants in muted tones giving us major style inspiration

Turtle necks

Trench coats are always a must-have in Deepika’s wardrobe

Trench coats

 Decked up in an all-green outfit, she looked lively and energetic with her plaid green coat on

Play with plaids

Give your gloomy winters a pop of colour with bright neon hues like Deepika

Neon overdose

Deepika made our jaws drop in her edgy black leather jacket, A-line dress and boots at the airport

Edgy in black

