Nov 9, 2021
Fashion
Deepika Padukone inspired winter outfits
P R Gayathri
Winter dressing is nothing without layering and Deepika Padukone sure knows how to slay it!Image: Pinkvilla
Layering is the key!
We’ve been saying this for a long while and we’ll say it again- one of the easiest and best ways to look fashionable is to go monochrome
Go monochromeImage: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika picked a powder blue colour knitted oversized top that had an element of fun with its dramatic sleeves
Knitted TopsImage: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Her chrome yellow velvet ethnic suit by Sabyasachi is a perfect pick for a winter wedding guest look
Make it velvetImage: Deepika Padukone Instagram
While co-ords are seasonless fashion, Deepika’s tropical print set from Masaba and matching bucket hat is a winning choice for the winter
The right co-ordVideo: Deepika Padukone Instagram
She put together a turtleneck sweater with loose pants in muted tones giving us major style inspiration
Turtle necksImage: Pinkvilla
Trench coats are always a must-have in Deepika’s wardrobe
Trench coatsImage: Pinkvilla
Decked up in an all-green outfit, she looked lively and energetic with her plaid green coat on
Play with plaidsCredits: Instagram
Give your gloomy winters a pop of colour with bright neon hues like Deepika
Neon overdoseCredits: pinkvilla
Deepika made our jaws drop in her edgy black leather jacket, A-line dress and boots at the airport
Edgy in blackImage: Pinkvilla
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Nora Fatehi’s impressive ruffle attires