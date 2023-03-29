Deepika Padukone looks fab in black
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 29, 2023
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress nails a timeless classic look in an elegant black saree by Sabyasachi
Classy
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looks breathtaking in a custom off-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline by Louis Vuitton
Breathtaking
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Stunner
She put her stunning foot forward in a strappy sequinned gown
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looked spectacular in a sleeveless black midi dress that hugged her frame snugly
On Fleek
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika looks flawless in this all-black chiffon saree with a statement belt
Woman In Black
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Her bold look in a crisp black blazer dress and strappy black heels is jaw-dropping
Bold & Beautiful
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She redefined elegance in a structured black gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves
Elegance Redefined
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Piku star aced a winter look in a luxe black Prada overcoat and a matching double-breasted black blazer
Gorgeous
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
DP looked stunning in a black form-fitted gown featuring a plunging neckline and dramatic cape sleeves
Radiant
Image: Pinkvilla
She paired an all-black outfit with a long black coat at the airport
Chic Style
