Deepika Padukone looks fab in black

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 29, 2023

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress nails a timeless classic look in an elegant black saree by Sabyasachi

Classy

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looks breathtaking in a custom off-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline by Louis Vuitton

Breathtaking

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Stunner

She put her stunning foot forward in a strappy sequinned gown

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looked spectacular in a sleeveless black midi dress that hugged her frame snugly

On Fleek

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika looks flawless in this all-black chiffon saree with a statement belt

Woman In Black

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Her bold look in a crisp black blazer dress and strappy black heels is jaw-dropping

Bold & Beautiful

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She redefined elegance in a structured black gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves

Elegance Redefined

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Piku star aced a winter look in a luxe black Prada overcoat and a matching double-breasted black blazer

Gorgeous

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

DP looked stunning in a black form-fitted gown featuring a plunging neckline and dramatic cape sleeves

Radiant

Image: Pinkvilla

She paired an all-black outfit with a long black coat at the airport

Chic Style

