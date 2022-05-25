Fashion
Joyce Joyson
MAY 25, 2022
Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton
|
Drop-dead gorgeous
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Photo: The House Of Pixels
For Cannes 2022, Deepika Padukone stole the show in a jaw-dropping black feathery gown with a plunging V-neckline and floor-sweeping train
Mind-boggling!
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
She cemented her status as a style icon in this red custom Louis Vuitton figure-hugging gown with peplum-style detailing at the waist, plunging neckline and barely-there straps
Don't you mistake the hue beige for being basic, DP shows how to pull off a killer chic look by wearing a beige mini jacket over a multicoloured white floral shirt and leather boots
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Forever stylish
She has an affinity for Louis Vuitton outfits, as seen here in this black turtleneck sweater tucked in high-waisted, checkered printed shorts featuring two pearl buttons
Stunner
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Fun and chic
Showing off her playful side in this printed white shirt styled with A-line pink leather skirt with gold buttons and knee-high black boots
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The actress takes the retro route by slipping into LV's vert emeraude tee with polka dots tucked into matching pajamas
80's style
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
In continuation with the previous look, Deepika wore safari green Bermuda shorts with a sheer polka dot top and a black velvet blazer with a ruffled collar
Vintage vibes
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Shimmery mini dress
We dare ask, is there anything that she doesn't just slay in? The diva wore a sequinned mini dress over a white ensemble and rounded off the look with brown high boots
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Photo: David Roemer
She strikes another head-to-toe, LV look in this polo triple-hued striped dress layered with an oversized black jacket with leather trimmings and knee-high, brown leather boots
Uber-stylish
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Photo: The House Of Pixels
Lastly, acing the monochrome style, Deepika wore LV's grey and white checkered blazer with a white tee and beige boots
Co-ords
