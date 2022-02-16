Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 16, 2022
Deepika Padukone loves all things white
White With Co-ords
Deepika wore her Louis Vuitton's Damier Azur co-ord set with a tucked-in white tee to round up her uber-stylish look
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
She then took the head-to-toe white route in a pair of high-waisted flared pants with a matching V-neck shirt from Victoria Beckham
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
All-White Outfit
Rooting for yet another monochrome look, she looked elegant in a white blouse with balloon sleeves paired with white trousers from The Row and white pumps from Manolo Blahnik
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Monochrome Love
She aced the airport look in a plain white shirt and a white coat teamed with grey-hued pants
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
White Shirt & Coat
She took her love for white outfits to international waters and wore a white mermaid-style gown by Zuhair Murad at the Cannes Film Festival
Image: Getty Images
White Gown
DP loves to keep things desi in her favourite short white jacket and flared trousers set by Ritika Mirchandani
Image: Pinkvilla
Desi Kudi In Sharara
Even her white saree by Rahul Mishra proves that she cannot get enough of white desi ensembles!
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
White Drape
At the airport, she wore her black turtleneck top with white plain pants and aced the classic black-and-white combination
Image: Pinkvilla
Jet-Set Look
Her white denim-on-denim look is all things cool and trendy!
Image: Pinkvilla
Denim-on-Denim In White
And her love for sporty shoes in her favourite shade is another evidence of her love affair with white!
Image: Pinkvilla
White Footwear
