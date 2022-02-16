Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 16, 2022

Deepika Padukone loves all things white

White With Co-ords

 Deepika wore her Louis Vuitton's Damier Azur co-ord set with a tucked-in white tee to round up her uber-stylish look

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

She then took the head-to-toe white route in a pair of high-waisted flared pants with a matching V-neck shirt from Victoria Beckham

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

All-White Outfit

Rooting for yet another monochrome look, she looked elegant in a white blouse with balloon sleeves paired with white trousers from The Row and white pumps from Manolo Blahnik

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Monochrome Love

She aced the airport look in a plain white shirt and a white coat teamed with grey-hued pants

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

White Shirt & Coat

She took her love for white outfits to international waters and wore a white mermaid-style gown by Zuhair Murad at the Cannes Film Festival

Image: Getty Images

White Gown

DP loves to keep things desi in her favourite short white jacket and flared trousers set by Ritika Mirchandani

Image: Pinkvilla

Desi Kudi In Sharara

Even her white saree by Rahul Mishra proves that she cannot get enough of white desi ensembles!

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

White Drape

At the airport, she wore her black turtleneck top with white plain pants and aced the classic black-and-white combination

Image: Pinkvilla

Jet-Set Look

Her white denim-on-denim look is all things cool and trendy!

Image: Pinkvilla 

Denim-on-Denim In White

And her love for sporty shoes in her favourite shade is another evidence of her love affair with white!

Image: Pinkvilla 

White Footwear

