AUGUST 29, 2021
Deepika Padukone loves black pants
When it comes to making a statement in black and red, trust the OG fashion queen to make heads turn!
Or even when it is about a casual chic all-black look, no one does it better than Deepika Padukone herself!
A black Nike sweatshirt and flared Nike trousers mostly comprise her off-duty look in the city
At the airport, one will find Ms Padukone putting her best fashion foot forward in a pair of dark black leggings, a white shirt and beige coat
Or once in a while, she can take us aback by effortlessly teaming two different fabrics together! Case in point, her leather pants paired with a long denim coat
The ‘Chhapaak’ actress also knows the glamorous ways to put in an appearance for a party in black Proenza Schouler pants and a high-neck leather top!
At the GQ Men of The Year Awards, Deepika looked fiercely fashionably in a sheer metallic white shirt and high waisted leather pants
During all those cold nights when she is flying out of the city, a pair of black skinny jeans and white turtleneck sweater keep her warm and stylish!
Even her head-to-toe black winter look in high-waisted skinny jeans, a high-neck top and black furry coat is proof of her love for black!
To keep things simple yet significant, the diva swears by the classic combination of black pants and a white t-shirt
And then hopping on the bandwagon of latest trends, she is impeccably dressed in black ripped jeans and a white oversized shirt!
