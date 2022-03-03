FASHION

Deepika Padukone loves her blue outfits

High Chic Fashion

Rocking a trendy and unconventional look so far, Deepika looked stunning in a blue Adidas x Ivy Park high cut bodysuit and track pants

Image: shaleena nathani Instagram

Giving us a lesson on monochrome dressing, she aced the all-blue look in a bodycon midi dress and a dark blue trenchcoat over it

Image: Deepika Padukone instagram

Monochrome Dressing

For yet another monotone look, she rocked a pair of skinny blue leggings and a button-down blue shirt

Video: Pinkvilla

Dressed To The Nines

Earlier at the airport, she had picked out a dark blue wrap-style coat and light blue denim pants to ace a stylish jet-set look

Image: Pinkvilla

Easy Jet-Set Look

Her poplin blue striped shirt teamed with a Gabardine skirt and a Gabardine checkered coat made a strong case for formal dressing

Formal Vibes

Image: shaleena nathani Instagram

For a less serious and playful look, she opted for a light blue and white checkered skirt and a matching crop top to go with it

Playful In Co-ord

Image: shaleena nathani Instagram

She looked lovely in a blue gown that was printed with big black polka dots all over

Red Carpet Ready

Image: shaleena nathani Instagram

Her tailored white and blue striped pantsuit ensured that she meant nothing but business!

Boss Lady

Image: shaleena nathani Instagram

For a stunning desi look, she was decked up in a sparkly sequined blue sari by Sabyasachi

Desi Girl

Image: shaleena nathani Instagram

She pulled off a neon green turtleneck top with her electric blue sweatpants and extra-cool sneakers better than anyone else!

Trendy As Always

Image: Pinkvilla

