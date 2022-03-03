FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 03, 2022
Deepika Padukone loves her blue outfits
High Chic Fashion
Rocking a trendy and unconventional look so far, Deepika looked stunning in a blue Adidas x Ivy Park high cut bodysuit and track pants
Image: shaleena nathani Instagram
Giving us a lesson on monochrome dressing, she aced the all-blue look in a bodycon midi dress and a dark blue trenchcoat over it
Image: Deepika Padukone instagram
Monochrome Dressing
For yet another monotone look, she rocked a pair of skinny blue leggings and a button-down blue shirt
Video: Pinkvilla
Dressed To The Nines
Earlier at the airport, she had picked out a dark blue wrap-style coat and light blue denim pants to ace a stylish jet-set look
Image: Pinkvilla
Easy Jet-Set Look
Her poplin blue striped shirt teamed with a Gabardine skirt and a Gabardine checkered coat made a strong case for formal dressing
Formal Vibes
Image: shaleena nathani Instagram
For a less serious and playful look, she opted for a light blue and white checkered skirt and a matching crop top to go with it
Playful In Co-ord
Image: shaleena nathani Instagram
She looked lovely in a blue gown that was printed with big black polka dots all over
Red Carpet Ready
Image: shaleena nathani Instagram
Her tailored white and blue striped pantsuit ensured that she meant nothing but business!
Boss Lady
Image: shaleena nathani Instagram
For a stunning desi look, she was decked up in a sparkly sequined blue sari by Sabyasachi
Desi Girl
Image: shaleena nathani Instagram
She pulled off a neon green turtleneck top with her electric blue sweatpants and extra-cool sneakers better than anyone else!
Trendy As Always
Image: Pinkvilla
