Deepika Padukone
loves high neck tops July 30, 2021
The best-dressed woman in the room, Deepika Padukone has a thing for high-neck tops. For the promotions of ‘Chhapaak’, she had worn a Emilia Wickstead sweater with matching pants
Deepika’s airport looks bear testimony of her love for turtlenecks. She was impeccably dressed in a coffee brown turtleneck and an almond trench coat with cut-out sleeves
And then her black high-neck top paired with a long black coat and matching pants was enough to steal the show!
For an interesting airport look, she styled her flared jeans with an asymmetric turtleneck top and black sunnies
For another spectacular head-to-toe black look, she had picked out a high-neck hoodie, black leggings and a warm coat in the same shade of black
DP managed to keep her look comfy yet modish in these brown pants and a turtleneck sweater in a neutral hue
Slaying the classic combination of black and white in her own signature way, Padukone wore an embellished turtleneck with skinny fit black jeans
The ‘Padmaavat’ actress is also a fan of chunky high-neck knits. This time, she paired her grey sweater with matching bootcut trousers and a tan handbag
In contrasting shades of blue and green, Deepika showed us how to keep things sassy and comfortable at the same time!
Ditching pants for a skirt with side slit, DP styled her all white look with a loose turtleneck sweater and a white pencil skirt
