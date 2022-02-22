FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
FEB 22 2022
Deepika Padukone loves leather
Edgy-glam look
When it comes to acing the biggest fashion trends, we feel Deepika Padukone has hardly left anything untouched
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
A champion of the faux leather style, she seamlessly switches from a tailored black blazer to a glam one-shoulder, ruched faux leather dress
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Bold and beautiful
Leather ensembles have been her go-to style for years now, but when she goes for a red leather dress with a criss-cross neckline, she looks like a bombshell!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Red leather dress
The actress has a way of experimenting with trends like pairing her baggy, black leather pants with a printed Versace bralette top
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Offbeat look
Or, her latex Balenciaga pants paired with a red puffy sleeve top featuring dramatic high-collar
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Drama on!
At times, she loves to take her fashion to new heights by adding soothing colours like this green crop top paired with matching wide-legged leather pants
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Colourplay
Though there are plenty of ways to style faux leather outfits, an all-black leather look is DP's fashion favourite, as is this turtle-neck top with zippered pants
Video: Pinkvilla
Monochrome dressing
Can you ever go wrong with an oversized denim jacket, slogan tee and faux leather leggings teamed with black boots? Nah! says Deepika
Image: Pinkvilla
Cool and chic
The actress stepped out in a white Celine tee tucked into faux leather joggers, layered with a zip-up black jacket
Video:Pinkvilla
Effortlessly cool
Lastly, she opted for a brown and black maxi dress with lace detailing and topped it off with a black leather jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Cosy-chic look
