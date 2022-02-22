FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

FEB 22 2022

Deepika Padukone loves leather

Heading 3

Edgy-glam look

When it comes to acing the biggest fashion trends, we feel Deepika Padukone has hardly left anything untouched

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

A champion of the faux leather style, she seamlessly switches from a tailored black blazer to a glam one-shoulder, ruched faux leather dress

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Bold and beautiful

Leather ensembles have been her go-to style for years now, but when she goes for a red leather dress with a criss-cross neckline, she looks like a bombshell!

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Red leather dress

The actress has a way of experimenting with trends like pairing her baggy, black leather pants with a printed Versace bralette top

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Offbeat look

Or, her latex Balenciaga pants paired with a red puffy sleeve top featuring dramatic high-collar

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Drama on!

At times, she loves to take her fashion to new heights by adding soothing colours like this green crop top paired with matching wide-legged leather pants

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Colourplay

Though there are plenty of ways to style faux leather outfits, an all-black leather look is DP's fashion favourite, as is this turtle-neck top with zippered pants

Video: Pinkvilla

 Monochrome dressing

Can you ever go wrong with an oversized denim jacket, slogan tee and faux leather leggings teamed with black boots? Nah! says Deepika

Image: Pinkvilla

Cool and chic

The actress stepped out in a white Celine tee tucked into faux leather joggers, layered with a zip-up black jacket

Video:Pinkvilla

Effortlessly cool

Lastly, she opted for a brown and black maxi dress with lace detailing and topped it off with a black leather jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

Cosy-chic look

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shibani Dandekar’s most stylish looks

Click Here