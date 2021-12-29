FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
DEC 29, 2021
Deepika Padukone loves oversized trend
Head-to-toe in red
Time and again, DP has proved her loyalty for monochrome outfits and here she opted for a total red look in a short dress, head scarf and stockings
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Casual look
We told you she loves comfort and what's better than a black oversized sweatshirt and blue ripped denims
Image: Pinkvilla
The diva is obsessed with relaxed-fit outfits and this red oversized Balenciaga sweater, paired with jeans, comes as no surprise
Cosy sweater
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The star knows how to work around her look with one standout piece, and here she wore a blue cardigan with tie-up detail over a white tee and jeans
Chic and stylish
Image: Pinkvilla
All-green look
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
For the GQ awards in 2018, DP opted for a white satin shirt with balloon sleeves and paired it with black leather pants
Fierce and edgy
Video: Pinkvilla
Keeping it classic, Deepika wore an off-white shirt and pant set and styled it with a long beige coat
Chic elegance
Image: Pinkvilla
DP nails the airport look in this green shirt-pant set and layers it with a plaid trench coat
Checkered trench coat
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress opted for a pristine white balloon sleeve blouse and styled it with blue denim bell bottom jeans
Super-cool look
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika looks stellar in this all-orange look comprising a loose-fitting shirt and matching shimmery pants
Uber-stylish
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Things you didn’t know about Dhanush