DEC 29, 2021

Deepika Padukone loves oversized trend

Head-to-toe in red

Time and again, DP has proved her loyalty for monochrome outfits and here she opted for a total red look in a short dress, head scarf and stockings

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Casual look

We told you she loves comfort and what's better than a black oversized sweatshirt and blue ripped denims

Image: Pinkvilla

The diva is obsessed with relaxed-fit outfits and this red oversized Balenciaga sweater, paired with jeans, comes as no surprise

Cosy sweater

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The star knows how to work around her look with one standout piece, and here she wore a blue cardigan with tie-up detail over a white tee and jeans

Chic and stylish

Image: Pinkvilla

This season, the faux leather trend is growing more versatile than ever and showing us the same is Deepika in this green baggy pants and cut-out top

All-green look

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

For the GQ awards in 2018, DP opted for a white satin shirt with balloon sleeves and paired it with black leather pants

Fierce and edgy

Video: Pinkvilla

Keeping it classic, Deepika wore an off-white shirt and pant set and styled it with a long beige coat

Chic elegance

Image: Pinkvilla

DP nails the airport look in this green shirt-pant set and layers it with a plaid trench coat

Checkered trench coat

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress opted for a pristine white balloon sleeve blouse and styled it with blue denim bell bottom jeans

Super-cool look

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika looks stellar in this all-orange look comprising a loose-fitting shirt and matching shimmery pants

Uber-stylish

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

