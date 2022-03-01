FASHION
Rishika Shah
MAR 01, 2022
Deepika Padukone in midi dresses
Zebra Print
Deepika jumped into the animal print bandwagon as she posed in a zebra-printed dress teamed with thigh-high boots
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika aced the bodycon dress trend in a printed midi dress with a deep V-neckline
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Bodycon Babe
Deepika looked like orange candy dressed in a ribbed cut-out bodycon dress with a high-low hem
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Orange Is The New Black
She looked fiery hot as she donned a red leather midi dress with a halter neckline
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Leather Love
Deepika looked like an angel from heaven dressed in a full-sleeved white midi dress
Monochrome
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Gehraiyaan actress donned a red sweater dress that she layered with a red trench coat
Fiery Red
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika’s simple tangerine bodycon midi dress hugged her at all the right place
Orange Candy
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika defined elegance and royalty as she dressed in a simple black midi dress
Black Beauty
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
No one does orange better than Deepika Padukone and this attire is yet another proof!
Cold Shoulder
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
