Rishika Shah

MAR 01, 2022

Deepika Padukone in midi dresses

Zebra Print

Deepika jumped into the animal print bandwagon as she posed in a zebra-printed dress teamed with thigh-high boots

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika aced the bodycon dress trend in a printed midi dress with a deep V-neckline

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Bodycon Babe

Deepika looked like orange candy dressed in a ribbed cut-out bodycon dress with a high-low hem

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Orange Is The New Black

She looked fiery hot as she donned a red leather midi dress with a halter neckline

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Leather Love

Deepika looked like an angel from heaven dressed in a full-sleeved white midi dress

Monochrome 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Gehraiyaan actress donned a red sweater dress that she layered with a red trench coat

Fiery Red

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika’s simple tangerine bodycon midi dress hugged her at all the right place

Orange Candy

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika defined elegance and royalty as she dressed in a simple black midi dress

Black Beauty 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

No one does orange better than Deepika Padukone and this attire is yet another proof!

Cold Shoulder 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

