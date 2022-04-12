Celebrity Style

P R Gayathri

April 12, 2022

Heading 3

Deepika Padukone in monochromatic looks

Caramel Brown

Image: Pinkvilla

We’re going to start with neutrals that are ruling most fashion wardrobes right now and DP surely knows how to look good in them

The Bajirao Mastani actor paired a cream full sleeve body-hugging top with comfy khaki pants and looked casual and chic

Image: Pinkvilla

Desert Sand Hue

Proving that even the basics become out-of-the-box style when it's in solid colour, Deepika donned an all-white look sporting a casual white tee, white jeans and an off-white Balenciaga jacket teamed with nude heels

Pristine White

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Playing with textures, her teal look consisted of a cosy tee-shirt, satin trousers and a matching jacket and was perfect for a comfortable yet stylish night flight

Image: Pinkvilla

Mystery Black

Leather Black

Image: Pinkvilla

We love the leather jacket with that belt look and who knew she could rock that bun even with the bold black look?

Image: Pinkvilla

Rocking a cropped lavender blazer over her white tube top and tracksuit, Deepika was just stunning. Her coordinated set from Adidas and Ivy Park was a perfect fusion of a cosy leisure look with a modern formal touch

Very Peri

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Greens aren’t easy to pull off and the history of fashion has been a testament to that. However, count on Deepika to make even the most difficult outfits look easy

Green Spree

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika pulled off a bright orange look with her bold style and invincible confidence like a true diva and she stunned us with her vibrant choice of colour

Orange Glitter

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika slipped herself into a comfy blue sweatsuit that included a cropped oversized sweatshirt paired with matching joggers

Cobalt Blue

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika made sure all eyes were on her as she stepped out in a monochromatic ensemble by Emilia Wickstead. The actress kept it simple and cosy in a knitted turtle-neck sweater

Baby Pink

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Lady Gaga in glamorous gowns

Click Here