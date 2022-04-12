Celebrity Style
P R Gayathri
April 12, 2022
Heading 3
Deepika Padukone in monochromatic looks
Caramel Brown
Image: Pinkvilla
We’re going to start with neutrals that are ruling most fashion wardrobes right now and DP surely knows how to look good in them
The Bajirao Mastani actor paired a cream full sleeve body-hugging top with comfy khaki pants and looked casual and chic
Image: Pinkvilla
Desert Sand Hue
Proving that even the basics become out-of-the-box style when it's in solid colour, Deepika donned an all-white look sporting a casual white tee, white jeans and an off-white Balenciaga jacket teamed with nude heels
Pristine White
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Playing with textures, her teal look consisted of a cosy tee-shirt, satin trousers and a matching jacket and was perfect for a comfortable yet stylish night flight
Image: Pinkvilla
Mystery Black
Leather Black
Image: Pinkvilla
We love the leather jacket with that belt look and who knew she could rock that bun even with the bold black look?
Image: Pinkvilla
Rocking a cropped lavender blazer over her white tube top and tracksuit, Deepika was just stunning. Her coordinated set from Adidas and Ivy Park was a perfect fusion of a cosy leisure look with a modern formal touch
Very Peri
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Greens aren’t easy to pull off and the history of fashion has been a testament to that. However, count on Deepika to make even the most difficult outfits look easy
Green Spree
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika pulled off a bright orange look with her bold style and invincible confidence like a true diva and she stunned us with her vibrant choice of colour
Orange Glitter
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika slipped herself into a comfy blue sweatsuit that included a cropped oversized sweatshirt paired with matching joggers
Cobalt Blue
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika made sure all eyes were on her as she stepped out in a monochromatic ensemble by Emilia Wickstead. The actress kept it simple and cosy in a knitted turtle-neck sweater
Baby Pink
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Lady Gaga in glamorous gowns