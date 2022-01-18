Fashion

Deepika Padukone is a pro at layering

Fierce and edgy

When someone talks about layering outfits, DP is one of the names that pops into the minds of many. Here, she wore black high-waisted palazzo pants with a matching bralette and a cape jacket

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

On-fleek

She heavily relies on classic pieces like trench coats to do the trick, as here she paired her red knit dress with a matching floral coat and black pantyhose

Image: Pinkvilla

Neon punch

And when she isn't wearing the one, DP loves to make an impact by settling for an eye-popping colour as in this neon jacket and sweatpants set paired with a white tank top

Image: Pinkvilla

Cosy long sweater

Now she swaps her beloved tracksuit for a knee-length black turtleneck sweater with a front slit, paired with a white shirt and jeans

Video: Pinkvilla

Monochrome fashion

Wearing monochrome outfits is a favourite of DP as here she opted for a hooded jumpsuit by Balmain and styled it with a black blazer jacket

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Denim for the win

The actress looked effortlessly chic in this white oversized shirt, stockings and boots. She rounded up her look with a denim jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

Modish look

Is there any outfit DP can't slay in? Nah! The diva wore a turtleneck sweater with black trousers and layered it with a beige coat that came with exaggerated slit sleeves

Video: Pinkvilla

Simple yet significant

For another instance, the actress was seen wearing a white shirt with black leggings and topped it off with a beige coat and neon crossbody bag

Image: Pinkvilla

Lovely!

Deepika looked endearing in this white duster sleeveless jacket, styled it with a white top and powder blue cropped pants

Image: Pinkvilla

Layering done right

The star opted for a plaid trench coat and gave it a rebellious spin by pairing it with a green co-ord set

Image: Pinkvilla

