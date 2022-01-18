Fashion
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
Jan 18, 2022
Deepika Padukone is a pro at layering
Fierce and edgy
When someone talks about layering outfits, DP is one of the names that pops into the minds of many. Here, she wore black high-waisted palazzo pants with a matching bralette and a cape jacket
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
On-fleek
She heavily relies on classic pieces like trench coats to do the trick, as here she paired her red knit dress with a matching floral coat and black pantyhose
Image: Pinkvilla
Neon punch
And when she isn't wearing the one, DP loves to make an impact by settling for an eye-popping colour as in this neon jacket and sweatpants set paired with a white tank top
Image: Pinkvilla
Cosy long sweater
Now she swaps her beloved tracksuit for a knee-length black turtleneck sweater with a front slit, paired with a white shirt and jeans
Video: Pinkvilla
Monochrome fashion
Wearing monochrome outfits is a favourite of DP as here she opted for a hooded jumpsuit by Balmain and styled it with a black blazer jacket
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Denim for the win
The actress looked effortlessly chic in this white oversized shirt, stockings and boots. She rounded up her look with a denim jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Modish look
Is there any outfit DP can't slay in? Nah! The diva wore a turtleneck sweater with black trousers and layered it with a beige coat that came with exaggerated slit sleeves
Video: Pinkvilla
Simple yet significant
For another instance, the actress was seen wearing a white shirt with black leggings and topped it off with a beige coat and neon crossbody bag
Image: Pinkvilla
Lovely!
Deepika looked endearing in this white duster sleeveless jacket, styled it with a white top and powder blue cropped pants
Image: Pinkvilla
Layering done right
The star opted for a plaid trench coat and gave it a rebellious spin by pairing it with a green co-ord set
Image: Pinkvilla
