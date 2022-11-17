Heading 3

Deepika Padukone: Queen of eye makeup 

                  pinkvilla 

Prerna
Verma

NOV 17, 2022

FASHION

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone accentuates her eyes with this thick winged liner and you should take cues from her.

The thick-winged liner

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika gives out major girl-next-door vibes in this nude eye makeup.

The subtle nude eyes

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika looks stunning in this smokey eye look and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her.

Heavy smokey eyes

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika manages to look fabulous in this no-makeup look.

No makeup look

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The actress looks simple yet stunning in this simple-eyeliner look.

Simple eyeliner look

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

In one of the looks that Deepika sported for the Cannes Film Festival, she opted for dewy eye makeup to go perfectly with her white saree.

The dewy eye makeup

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

A very courageous eye makeup was worn by the gorgeous Deepika at the Cannes Film Festival.

The black-eye look

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika blends two types of palettes for her eye makeup.

A mix of smokey & nude

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone sports heavy lashes with an all-white attire.

The heavy lashes look

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika looks sexy in this retro-style winged liner look.

The retro eyes

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here