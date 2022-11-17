Deepika Padukone: Queen of eye makeup
Prerna
Verma
NOV 17, 2022
FASHION
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone accentuates her eyes with this thick winged liner and you should take cues from her.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika gives out major girl-next-door vibes in this nude eye makeup.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika looks stunning in this smokey eye look and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika manages to look fabulous in this no-makeup look.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The actress looks simple yet stunning in this simple-eyeliner look.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
In one of the looks that Deepika sported for the Cannes Film Festival, she opted for dewy eye makeup to go perfectly with her white saree.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
A very courageous eye makeup was worn by the gorgeous Deepika at the Cannes Film Festival.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika blends two types of palettes for her eye makeup.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone sports heavy lashes with an all-white attire.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika looks sexy in this retro-style winged liner look.
