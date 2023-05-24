pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 24, 2023
Deepika Padukone
redefines formal style
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress grabbed all eyeballs as she posed in a fiery red pantsuit
Stunner
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She turned heads in a statement-making hot pink pantsuit from Magda Butrym
Go Bold
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Fierce
She looked fierce and elegant in this all-white formal outfit paired with an off-white overcoat
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She aced formal style in a blue and white striped blouse, a beige check skirt, and a gingham pattern coat
Mix & Match
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She kept things formal yet playful by pairing her red pantsuit with funky white Nike sneakers
Playful In Red
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
This all-white pantsuit by Alberta Ferretti looked flawless on her
White Magic
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She upped the formal quotient in a plaid pantsuit featuring a wrap-style blazer
Chic In Plaids
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
DP kept things simple yet elegant in a tan shirt and matching pants
Neutral Hues
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She brought her formal glam game to the table in a structured royal blue gown
Glam Game
She ensured that her formal look in this striped blue and white pantsuit was on point
Stripes Love
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.