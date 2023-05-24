Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

MAY 24, 2023

Deepika Padukone
redefines formal style

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress grabbed all eyeballs as she posed in a fiery red pantsuit

Stunner

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She turned heads in a statement-making hot pink pantsuit from Magda Butrym

Go Bold

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Fierce

She looked fierce and elegant in this all-white formal outfit paired with an off-white overcoat

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She aced formal style in a blue and white striped blouse, a beige check skirt, and a gingham pattern coat

Mix & Match

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She kept things formal yet playful by pairing her red pantsuit with funky white Nike sneakers

Playful In Red

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

This all-white pantsuit by Alberta Ferretti looked flawless on her

White Magic

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She upped the formal quotient in a plaid pantsuit featuring a wrap-style blazer

Chic In Plaids

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

DP kept things simple yet elegant in a tan shirt and matching pants

Neutral Hues

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She brought her formal glam game to the table in a structured royal blue gown

Glam Game

She ensured that her formal look in this striped blue and white pantsuit was on point

Stripes Love

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

