FASHION

joyce joyson

MAR 02, 2022

Deepika Padukone’s all-white outfits

Heading 3

Bold and edgy

Over the past few years, classic white outfits have become DP's go-to style, such as this white corset top with tie-up fastenings, styled with distressed denims

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Also, she is a fan of tailored pieces and knows how to layer them up like this white sheer organza top with bow details worn with matching pants and an overcoat

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

 Monochrome fashion

Taking the retro route, Deepika wore a pretty off-shoulder maxi dress bearing polka prints with a bouffant-style ponytail, held by a black hairband

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Retro fun

Next, the actress wore a white corset-style shirt with multiple silver buttons and styled it with a flared skirt

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Easy-breezy

The actress looks like an epitome of grace in this white organza saree adorned with floral and foliage embroidery, paired with a sleeveless sequin blouse

Divine!

Video: Pinkvilla

The beauty opted for a white tee and styled it with matching distressed denims, an oversized jacket and chunky gold accessories

Uber-cool

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She knows how to add a touch of elegance to her every look as in this white embroidered saree bearing a scalloped hemline teamed with a beige half-sleeved blouse

 Absolutely dreamy

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Isn't this look so simple yet so chic? Deepika went for a crisp white shirt and loose-fitting matching trousers

Simply stylish

Video: Pinkvilla

She took our breath away in this white sheer shirt worn over a lacy halter-neck bralette and paired with high-waisted pants

Vintage vibes

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

We are of the view that a classic white trench coat can make just any outfit look great! and here, DP styled it with a white pantsuit

Offbeat pairing

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani's mehendi function

Click Here