joyce joyson
MAR 02, 2022
Deepika Padukone’s all-white outfits
Bold and edgy
Over the past few years, classic white outfits have become DP's go-to style, such as this white corset top with tie-up fastenings, styled with distressed denims
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Also, she is a fan of tailored pieces and knows how to layer them up like this white sheer organza top with bow details worn with matching pants and an overcoat
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Monochrome fashion
Taking the retro route, Deepika wore a pretty off-shoulder maxi dress bearing polka prints with a bouffant-style ponytail, held by a black hairband
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Retro fun
Next, the actress wore a white corset-style shirt with multiple silver buttons and styled it with a flared skirt
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Easy-breezy
The actress looks like an epitome of grace in this white organza saree adorned with floral and foliage embroidery, paired with a sleeveless sequin blouse
Divine!
Video: Pinkvilla
The beauty opted for a white tee and styled it with matching distressed denims, an oversized jacket and chunky gold accessories
Uber-cool
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She knows how to add a touch of elegance to her every look as in this white embroidered saree bearing a scalloped hemline teamed with a beige half-sleeved blouse
Absolutely dreamy
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Isn't this look so simple yet so chic? Deepika went for a crisp white shirt and loose-fitting matching trousers
Simply stylish
Video: Pinkvilla
She took our breath away in this white sheer shirt worn over a lacy halter-neck bralette and paired with high-waisted pants
Vintage vibes
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
We are of the view that a classic white trench coat can make just any outfit look great! and here, DP styled it with a white pantsuit
Offbeat pairing
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
