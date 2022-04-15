 Beauty

Rishika Shah

apr 15, 2022

Heading 3

Deepika Padukone’s beauty secrets

Beauty Guide

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika follows an ultimate beauty guide that is super easy to follow in order to attain flawless skin and hair

Light Textured Foundation

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika uses a light textured foundation which is the reason why her makeup never looks cakey

Deepika’s ultimate motto for clear skin is to stay hydrated and she simply cannot part ways with her water bottle

Video: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Stay Hydrated

Since her skin is always well hydrated from within, it always looks plump and clear

Clear Skin

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika prefers to highlight her under eye either with a simple stroke of kohl or with an eyeshadow

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Under Eye

Right Shade

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She ensures to use the right shade of foundation and often opts for warm tones that suit her skin tone when it comes to makeup

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika eyebrows are always on fleek and the secret behind it is that she fills them herself

Eyebrows On Fleek

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

For her hair care, DP ensures to never skip the heat protectant spray before using styling tools on her hair

Heat Protectant

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Deepika believes in prepping her skin with moisturiser, sunscreen and primer before beginning her makeup

Prep Your Skin

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

At the end of the day, she double cleanses her face, first with a makeup remover and then with a foaming cleanser

Double Cleanse

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Deepika gives herself a hair massage with natural coconut oil that makes her hair soft and bouncy

Coconut Oil

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia to Tara: Celebs in red sarees

Click Here