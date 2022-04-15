Beauty
Rishika Shah
apr 15, 2022
Heading 3
Deepika Padukone’s beauty secrets
Beauty Guide
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika follows an ultimate beauty guide that is super easy to follow in order to attain flawless skin and hair
Light Textured Foundation
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika uses a light textured foundation which is the reason why her makeup never looks cakey
Deepika’s ultimate motto for clear skin is to stay hydrated and she simply cannot part ways with her water bottle
Video: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Stay Hydrated
Since her skin is always well hydrated from within, it always looks plump and clear
Clear Skin
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika prefers to highlight her under eye either with a simple stroke of kohl or with an eyeshadow
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Under Eye
Right Shade
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She ensures to use the right shade of foundation and often opts for warm tones that suit her skin tone when it comes to makeup
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika eyebrows are always on fleek and the secret behind it is that she fills them herself
Eyebrows On Fleek
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
For her hair care, DP ensures to never skip the heat protectant spray before using styling tools on her hair
Heat Protectant
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika believes in prepping her skin with moisturiser, sunscreen and primer before beginning her makeup
Prep Your Skin
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
At the end of the day, she double cleanses her face, first with a makeup remover and then with a foaming cleanser
Double Cleanse
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika gives herself a hair massage with natural coconut oil that makes her hair soft and bouncy
Coconut Oil
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia to Tara: Celebs in red sarees