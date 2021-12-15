Deepika Padukone’s best looks of 2021
FASHION
P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
DEC 15, 2021
The Style Queen
Every time Deepika Padukone stepped out in 2021, she made heads turn
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Leather Pants
The 35-year-old star kicked off the leather pants trend by first giving us a monotone green look
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Trend Setter
Following her, the millennials as well as Gen-Z of Bollywood made leather pants their go-to attire
Image: Pinkvilla
Monotone Looks
Monotone has always been Deepika's strongest point when it comes to styling
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Beat the blues
For an event, the Piku star picked out a blue bodycon maxi dress that she paired with blue pumps and a matching ink blue trench jacket
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Athleisure Style
She even sported athleisure co-ord sets with heels and trench coats and we took notes!
Image: Pinkvilla
Lavender Wonder
She also looked super chic in a lilac Ivy Park set that she styled with a white crop top and silver pumps at the airport
Image: Pinkvilla
When she sported black distressed denims with a white crop top and tie-dye shirt to top it off, it created a ripple effect with distressed denim taking over our feeds
Street Style
Image: Pinkvilla
For dinner with PV Sindhu, Deepika looked ultra-chic in a white full-sleeve top styled with high-waist black flared pants and matching pumps
Dinner date look
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone slipped into a pleated colourful saree by designer Payal Khandwala for a promotional event looking stunning as ever
Desi girl
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The 83 star's final desi look of the year was opulent and luxurious. Padukone left us starstruck when she sported this ivory Faraz Manan saree
Regal rani
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs who kept their wedding a secret