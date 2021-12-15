Deepika Padukone’s best looks of 2021

P R GAYATHRI

DEC 15, 2021

The Style Queen

Every time Deepika Padukone stepped out in 2021, she made heads turn

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Leather Pants

The 35-year-old star kicked off the leather pants trend by first giving us a monotone green look

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Trend Setter

Following her, the millennials as well as Gen-Z of Bollywood made leather pants their go-to attire

Image: Pinkvilla

Monotone Looks

Monotone has always been Deepika's strongest point when it comes to styling

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Beat the blues

For an event, the Piku star picked out a blue bodycon maxi dress that she paired with blue pumps and a matching ink blue trench jacket

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Athleisure Style

She even sported athleisure co-ord sets with heels and trench coats and we took notes!

Image: Pinkvilla

Lavender Wonder

She also looked super chic in a lilac Ivy Park set that she styled with a white crop top and silver pumps at the airport

Image: Pinkvilla

When she sported black distressed denims with a white crop top and tie-dye shirt to top it off, it created a ripple effect with distressed denim taking over our feeds

Street Style

Image: Pinkvilla

For dinner with PV Sindhu, Deepika looked ultra-chic in a white full-sleeve top styled with high-waist black flared pants and matching pumps

Dinner date look

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone slipped into a pleated colourful saree by designer Payal Khandwala for a promotional event looking stunning as ever

Desi girl

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

The 83 star's final desi look of the year was opulent and luxurious. Padukone left us starstruck when she sported this ivory Faraz Manan saree

Regal rani

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

