Beauty
Rishika Shah
FEB 09, 2022
Deepika Padukone’s bold lip colours
Glossy Glam
Deepika styled her black blazer dress with dark glossy red lips along with eyeliner and long lashes
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looked all things glitz and glam with a winged eyeliner and bright pink lips
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Pink Lips
She raised the sultry bar in a latex red dress, sealing the look with bold brown lips
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Brown Babe
Deepika added femininity to her gender neutral attire with a peachish lipstick featuring a tinge of orange
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
A Tinge Of Orange
If there is any way to add hotness to a monotone white outfit, it's by sealing the look with a brown lipstick
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Classic Brown
Deepika added a pop of colour to her all white outfit by opting for a bright fuschia pink lip shade
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Fuschia Pink
Deepika maintained the monotony of her orange outfit by teaming it with a bright orange lipstick
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Edgy Orange
Just when we thought DP cannot get any hotter, she gave us this makeup look with smokey eyes and an orange lipstick
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Smokey Look
Deepika aced the casual brunch look in a white top and jeans, and added a glam touch with a brick red lipstick
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Brick Red
Deepika showed us how to effortlessly look glamorous with a brown lipstick and loads of highlighter
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Classics
