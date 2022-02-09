Beauty

Rishika Shah

FEB 09, 2022

Deepika Padukone’s bold lip colours 

Glossy Glam 

Deepika styled her black blazer dress with dark glossy red lips along with eyeliner and long lashes

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looked all things glitz and glam with a winged eyeliner and bright pink lips

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Pink Lips

She raised the sultry bar in a latex red dress, sealing the look with bold brown lips

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Brown Babe

Deepika added femininity to her gender neutral attire with a peachish lipstick featuring a tinge of orange

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

A Tinge Of Orange

If there is any way to add hotness to a monotone white outfit, it's by sealing the look with a brown lipstick

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Classic Brown

Deepika added a pop of colour to her all white outfit by opting for a bright fuschia pink lip shade

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Fuschia Pink

Deepika maintained the monotony of her orange outfit by teaming it with a bright orange lipstick

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Edgy Orange

Just when we thought DP cannot get any hotter, she gave us this makeup look with smokey eyes and an orange lipstick

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Smokey Look

Deepika aced the casual brunch look in a white top and jeans, and added a glam touch with a brick red lipstick

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Brick Red

Deepika showed us how to effortlessly look glamorous with a brown lipstick and loads of highlighter

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Classics

