Heading 3
Deepika Padukone’s chic off-duty looks
Neenaz Akhtar
july 23, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram
Making a cool case for snazzy off-duty looks, the Piku star rocked a pair of jeans, a jumper, and a white shirt at the airport
Cool & Comfy
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika picked out a ruffled red top and shiny black latex leggings for the birthday celebration of her mother-in-law and looked glamorous in them!
Celebratory Look
Image: Pinkvilla
She kept her dinner date look simple and relaxed in a black bodysuit, black sweatpants, and a pair of white sneakers
Dinner OOTN
Image: Pinkvilla
She aced the cool-girl style in these ripped denim cropped jeans and a comfy black hoodie
Acing Comfy Style
Her chic, off-duty look in a pair of straight jeans, an oversized red sweater, and pink pumps was on point!
Image: Pinkvilla
Chic Off-duty Style
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram
She looked stylish in a coordinated white sweatshirt and joggers as she walked out of the airport, hand-in-hand with her husband
Stylish As Always
She kept things easy and fuss-free in a pair of ripped denim shorts and a simple white tank for her outing in the city
Easy Style
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram
The 36-year-old made a striking statement in a pastel blazer jacket and coordinated straight-fit trousers and a white tank as she returned from Cannes
Pastels For The Win
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram
She aced the luxe aerodrome fashion in a colour co-ordinated sweatsuit that consisted of a beige loungewear
pullover and ankle loungewear pants from Louis Vuitton
Luxe Outdoor Style
Image: Pinkvilla
Serving some easy fashion goals, she rocked a long white shirt and loose-fit denim while heading out of the airport
Laid-back Fashion Goals
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Katrina Kaif in Sabyasachi ensembles