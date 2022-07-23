Heading 3

Deepika Padukone’s chic off-duty looks

Neenaz Akhtar

july 23, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram 

Making a cool case for snazzy off-duty looks, the Piku star rocked a pair of jeans, a jumper, and a white shirt at the airport

Cool & Comfy 

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika picked out a ruffled red top and shiny black latex leggings for the birthday celebration of her mother-in-law and looked glamorous in them!

Celebratory Look

Image: Pinkvilla

She kept her dinner date look simple and relaxed in a black bodysuit, black sweatpants, and a pair of white sneakers

Dinner OOTN

Image: Pinkvilla 

She aced the cool-girl style in these ripped denim cropped jeans and a comfy black hoodie

Acing Comfy Style

Her chic, off-duty look in a pair of straight jeans, an oversized red sweater, and pink pumps was on point!

Image: Pinkvilla

Chic Off-duty Style

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram

She looked stylish in a coordinated white sweatshirt and joggers as she walked out of the airport, hand-in-hand with her husband

Stylish As Always

She kept things easy and fuss-free in a pair of ripped denim shorts and a simple white tank for her outing in the city

Easy Style

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram

The 36-year-old made a striking statement in a pastel blazer jacket and coordinated straight-fit trousers and a white tank as she returned from Cannes

Pastels For The Win

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram

She aced the luxe aerodrome fashion in a colour co-ordinated sweatsuit that consisted of a beige loungewear
 pullover and ankle loungewear pants from Louis Vuitton

Luxe Outdoor Style

Image: Pinkvilla

Serving some easy fashion goals, she rocked a long white shirt and loose-fit denim while heading out of the airport

Laid-back Fashion Goals

