Deepika Padukone’s chic gown collection April 27, 2021
Deepika Padukone always arrives in style and this Alex Perry cape gown is surely a treat!
Classic, chic and body-hugging are the gowns she is recently obsessed with!
But, she can rock princess gowns with just as much oomph!
Count on her to bring something new to the table every time and this polka dot wonder is no different!
She gives real meaning to the phrase, ‘Stop & Stare’ & this Gaurav Gupta number helps her do just that!
Sneakers with gowns is definitely a statement to ace and Deepika is topping the list!
Ms Padukone is always playing around with silhouettes and styles but at the end does manage to look effortless!
She has a gown for every occasion, season and you can always count on her to arrive in style!
Saving the best for last, this Zuhair Murad number she wore for her wedding reception made every jaw drop!
