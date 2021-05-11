Deepika Padukone’s Chic Hair Bun Style

May 11, 2021

A fan of the sleek bun hairdo, Deepika Padukone has aced the classic hairstyle better than anyone else. And here’s proof

Deepika cleans up well in this all-white outfit that she has styled with her signature sleek bun hairstyle
the actress looked edgy as she styled this bright number with a smokey eye and a sleek bun and showed the world how it’s actually done
Credits: Getty image

The classic hair bun and sarees are a match made in heaven. And Deepika Padukone proves it to be true

For her movie promo look, the ‘Chhapaak’ actress picked out a sunshine yellow saree and styled it with a low hair bun to reveal her deep low back blouse

Letting the focus fall on her statement earrings and smokey eyes, the diva pulled her hair back and tied it into a tight low bun

Keeping her best desi foot forward, DP complemented the six-yard staple with a bouffant bun that let her statement jewellery stand out

To keep things glamorous, she paired the neutral makeup with smokey eyes and rounded off the look with a sleek hair bun

Perfectly balancing her OTT look with minimal accessories and fresh makeup, Padukone also ensured that her hair was on point as she pulled off a romantic updo

She rounded off her soft neutral makeup with a textured bun, making it one of our favourite looks

With her long black hair bundled up in a top-knot style, Deepika rounded off her dramatic look in an effortless way

Although the diva likes to play safe in this department, she still manages to bring a different look to the table each time she pulls off a chic hair bun

For more updates on beauty and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here