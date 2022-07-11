Heading 3

Deepika Padukone’s desi looks in kurtas

Neenaz Akhtar

JUly 11, 2022

Image: Deepika Padukone instagram

Proving her love for a kurta time and again, Deepika channeled her inner desi queen in a fuchsia pink Bandhani kurta, a sheer organza dupatta, and beige satin palazzo pants.

Classic Prints

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

On the occasion of Holi 2021, she brightened up our social feed in a royal sunset yellow velvet kurta set featuring intricate detailing in gold.

Exquisite Piece

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

In another shade of yellow, the Gehraiyaan star picked out a head-to-toe yellow ensemble featuring an A-line kurta, silk churidar pants, and a matching lightweight dupatta.

Monochrome Attire

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

She went on the ethnic route once again during a movie promotion and wore a pastel yellow kurta set by Anjul Bhandari.

Love For Pastels

She served us with an edgy ethnic style in this black and ivory bandhgala-style kurta set by Rajesh Pratap Singh.

Trendsetter

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Image: Pinkvilla

Padukone stepped out for a party, looking gorgeous in a white jacket-style kurta and a pair of sharara pants designed by Ritika Mirchandani.

Contemporary Style

Image: Pinkvilla

Twinning with her husband at the airport in white, DP made a striking case for anarkali kurta in an elegant shade of ivory.

Twinning In White

Image: Pinkvilla

She also complimented Ranveer’s look once again, this time in a peach breezy anarkali.

Couple Airport Style

Image: Pinkvilla

For another gorgeous desi look, she was all decked up in an emerald green kurta bearing gold sequins and matching green pants with a golden hem.

Going All-out

Image: Pinkvilla

She made a winning statement in this beautifully embroidered floral anarkali kurta.

Classic Style

