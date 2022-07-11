Heading 3
Deepika Padukone’s desi looks in kurtas
Neenaz Akhtar
JUly 11, 2022
FASHION
Image: Deepika Padukone instagram
Proving her love for a kurta time and again, Deepika channeled her inner desi queen in a fuchsia pink Bandhani kurta, a sheer organza dupatta, and beige satin palazzo pants.
Classic Prints
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
On the occasion of Holi 2021, she brightened up our social feed in a royal sunset yellow velvet kurta set featuring intricate detailing in gold.
Exquisite Piece
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
In another shade of yellow, the Gehraiyaan star picked out a head-to-toe yellow ensemble featuring an A-line kurta, silk churidar pants, and a matching lightweight dupatta.
Monochrome Attire
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
She went on the ethnic route once again during a movie promotion and wore a pastel yellow kurta set by Anjul Bhandari.
Love For Pastels
She served us with an edgy ethnic style in this black and ivory bandhgala-style kurta set by Rajesh Pratap Singh.
Trendsetter
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Image: Pinkvilla
Padukone stepped out for a party, looking gorgeous in a white jacket-style kurta and a pair of sharara pants designed by Ritika Mirchandani.
Contemporary Style
Image: Pinkvilla
Twinning with her husband at the airport in white, DP made a striking case for anarkali kurta in an elegant shade of ivory.
Twinning In White
Image: Pinkvilla
She also complimented Ranveer’s look once again, this time in a peach breezy anarkali.
Couple Airport Style
Image: Pinkvilla
For another gorgeous desi look, she was all decked up in an emerald green kurta bearing gold sequins and matching green pants with a golden hem.
Going All-out
Image: Pinkvilla
She made a winning statement in this beautifully embroidered floral anarkali kurta.
Classic Style
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sidharth Malhotra's uber-cool jackets