Deepika Padukone’s iconic lip shades
FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
DEC 12, 2021
Nude glossy lips
Bold smokey eyes and nude lips are just the match made in heaven, don't you think
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Monochromatic makeup
Tangerine lips isn't a bad idea, we feel, when Deepika decides to match them with her dress
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Pink lips
Pink is a universally flattering colour that looks perfectly natural, proves Deepika, by wearing a hint of it on her lips
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Red glossy lips
Haven't red lips stood the test of time and still managed to leave us in absolute awe like the one here
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Shades of brown and nude
Seems like her love affair with earthy tones is not ending anytime soon as she goes for brownish nude lips
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deep burgundy lipstick
Deepika's bold choices have turned her into one of the biggest fashion inspirations and we couldn't agree more as she wore a bold matte pout
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Subtle pink shade
Can you ever go wrong with pale pink shades? Never, says Deepika, as she opts for pink monochrome makeup
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The actress complemented her nude makeup with soft pink lips and looked surreal
Soft pink lips
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
If you are down to experiment, look no further than mauve lips, a fail-proof way to spruce up any look
Mauve lipstick
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika rarely goes for a wine-hued glossy pout, but when she does, we are left gasping for breath
Wine-hued lip shade
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
