Deepika Padukone’s iconic lip shades

DEC 12, 2021

Nude glossy lips

Bold smokey eyes and nude lips are just the match made in heaven, don't you think

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Monochromatic makeup

Tangerine lips isn't a bad idea, we feel, when Deepika decides to match them with her dress

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Pink lips

Pink is a universally flattering colour that looks perfectly natural, proves Deepika, by wearing a hint of it on her lips

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Red glossy lips

Haven't red lips stood the test of time and still managed to leave us in absolute awe like the one here

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

 Shades of brown and nude

Seems like her love affair with earthy tones is not ending anytime soon as she goes for brownish nude lips

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deep burgundy lipstick

Deepika's bold choices have turned her into one of the biggest fashion inspirations and we couldn't agree more as she wore a bold matte pout

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Subtle pink shade

Can you ever go wrong with pale pink shades? Never, says Deepika, as she opts for pink monochrome makeup

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The actress complemented her nude makeup with soft pink lips and looked surreal

Soft pink lips

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

If you are down to experiment, look no further than mauve lips, a fail-proof way to spruce up any look

Mauve lipstick

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika rarely goes for a wine-hued glossy pout, but when she does, we are left gasping for breath

Wine-hued lip shade

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

