Deepika Padukone’s

Jewellery Collection

June 03, 2021

Known for her stunning outfit choices, the Mastani of Bollywood often takes things a notch higher with her jewellery collection

Right from dainty diamond earrings to OTT necklaces, the actress owns it all

Desi statement jhumkas are always her go-to for traditional attires

She often gives these earrings the power to make a statement and balances the look perfectly

Gold hoops are her go-to for casual ensembles

Not just necklaces, she also counts on her gold rings to take things a notch higher

Red carpet and formal events are her go-to place to let those diamonds shine

Adding extra oomph to her boss-lady pantsuits, she proved that diamonds are truly a girl’s best friend

Layered necklaces of all kinds is what she reaches out for most occasions

And when nothing seems to work, a statement-making choker necklace is enough to steal the show!

For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here