Deepika Padukone’s
Jewellery Collection June 03, 2021
Known for her stunning outfit choices, the Mastani of Bollywood often takes things a notch higher with her jewellery collection
Right from dainty diamond earrings to OTT necklaces, the actress owns it all
Desi statement jhumkas are always her go-to for traditional attires
She often gives these earrings the power to make a statement and balances the look perfectly
Gold hoops are her go-to for casual ensembles
Not just necklaces, she also counts on her gold rings to take things a notch higher
Red carpet and formal events are her go-to place to let those diamonds shine
Adding extra oomph to her boss-lady pantsuits, she proved that diamonds are truly a girl’s best friend
Layered necklaces of all kinds is what she reaches out for most occasions
And when nothing seems to work, a statement-making choker necklace is enough to steal the show!
