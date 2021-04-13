Deepika Padukone’s simple hairstyles April 13, 2021
The Queen of sass and style, Deepika Padukone has given us some major hairstyle goals that we just cannot get enough of!
Let’s begin with one of her latest looks. Deepika styled her all-blue monochrome outfit with her hair tied into a sleek low bun
And then she sported another tone-on-tone look in a backless top and leather trousers. Centre-parted unkempt short waves finished off her sporty avatar
For the 2020 Crystal Awards, Padukone picked out a sculpted Alex Perry gown and styled it with side-parted slicked down waves
For another look the very next day, she tied her hair back into a neat, sleek bun to go with her dramatic makeup
Channelling major classy vibes, Deepika kept things tidy in a side-parted sleek ponytail
The ‘Padmaavat’ actress goes retro in a polka dot dress. A bouffant-style ponytail, held together by a black hairband, finishes off her chic look
For a promo look, she decked up in a red pantsuit and styled her hair into a messy half-bun style while leaving the rest of her tresses open
For one of her Cannes 2019 looks, DP sported a slicked-back super high ponytail to go with her extravagant outfit Credit : getty image
Deepika kept things fresh and easy as she pulled a few strands of her mane and pinned them at the back
To go with her crisp white shirt, she styled her hair into a high, voluminous ponytail and bold red lips
