Deepika Padukone’s street style December 26, 2020
Deepika turned heads in the monochrome green outfit that she paired with a pink bag
She was spotted rocking black Nike sweatshirt and joggers
The beauty kept it simple in black joggers and a white tank top
She paired a pair of flared denim jeans with a black bodysuit and looked amazing
The actress looked amazing in a white kurta that she paired with white cropped leggings
The Chhapaak actress teamed up a simple white tank top with high waisted jeans and looked like a million bucks
She paired a Nike Air sports bra with Nike leggings and a black jacket that she tied to her waist
Deepika looked quite comfortable in this black tank top that she paired with black joggers
The Padmaavat actress paired a simple white levis t-shirt with a black jacket and blue denim
She rocks a striped blue shirt with patent leather leggings and a Gucci bag
The trendsetter was spotted in an oversized white shirt that she paired with black cycling shorts and a denim jacket
Deepika brings sunshine in this bright yellow tracksuit
