Rishika Shah

FEB 10, 2022

Deepika Padukone’s stylish blazer looks

Black Swan

Deepika aced the blazer dress game as she posed in a black blazer dress and bold red lip

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika exuded major boss babe vibes in a black & white psychedelic blazer dress with thigh-high boots

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Psychedelic

Deepika aced a head-to-toe black outfit featuring a black blazer, trousers and black heels

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

All Black

No one does monochrome better than Deepika and this red blazer suit is proof!

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Babe In Red

Deepika had us weak on our knees as she posed in a striped blazer suit with peppy orange heels

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Stripes All The Way

She looked top notch in an ivory coloured pantsuit featuring flared pants and a white long blazer

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Classic White

Deepika had us floored in a chequered olive green pant suit featuring a wrap around blazer

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Chic In CheckS

The Gehraiyaan star looked bold & beautiful as she posed in a bright purple pantsuit featuring a blazer & flared pants

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Purplicious

