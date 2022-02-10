Fashion
Rishika Shah
FEB 10, 2022
Deepika Padukone’s stylish blazer looks
Black Swan
Deepika aced the blazer dress game as she posed in a black blazer dress and bold red lip
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika exuded major boss babe vibes in a black & white psychedelic blazer dress with thigh-high boots
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Psychedelic
Deepika aced a head-to-toe black outfit featuring a black blazer, trousers and black heels
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
All Black
No one does monochrome better than Deepika and this red blazer suit is proof!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Babe In Red
Deepika had us weak on our knees as she posed in a striped blazer suit with peppy orange heels
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Stripes All The Way
She looked top notch in an ivory coloured pantsuit featuring flared pants and a white long blazer
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Classic White
Deepika had us floored in a chequered olive green pant suit featuring a wrap around blazer
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Chic In CheckS
The Gehraiyaan star looked bold & beautiful as she posed in a bright purple pantsuit featuring a blazer & flared pants
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Purplicious
