oct 26, 2021

Deepika Padukone slays in bodycon dress

For an effortless yet impactful look, Deepika Padukone wore a sleeveless body-hugging dress in a bright blue shade, and finished it off with a trench coat and blue stilettos

During her promotional tour in Delhi, the star picked out a vermillion knit bodycon dress and layered it with a red jacquard coat

This orange bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit at the back also remains one of her favourites

In a structured Alex Perry bodycon gown, Deepika showed that she is the queen of sass and elegance!

This full-sleeved black Emilia Wickstead dress with a knotted neckline and a cinched waistline was the perfect choice to enhance her slender figure

DP made our jaws drop in this black body-hugging gown that hugged her frame in all the right places!

Her yellow ankle-length bodycon dress with ruffles at the hemline accentuated her figure in full light!

For an episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’, she wore an all-white look that featured a custom-made fitted dress by Gauri and Nainika and white pumps

At the Cannes Film Festival, Padukone grabbed all eyeballs in a sheer white Zuhair Murad creation with a mermaid silhouette and white applique work

Credits: Getty Images

To make an appearance at the Cannes 2018 Chopard Party, she picked out a stunning black form-fitted number with a plunging neckline and dramatic cape sleeves

Last but not the least, this full-sleeve golden gown with a body hugging silhouette and a deep plunging neckline remains one of her most iconic looks so far!

For more updates on Deepika Padukone and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here