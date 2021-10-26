oct 26, 2021
Deepika Padukone slays in bodycon dress
For an effortless yet impactful look, Deepika Padukone wore a sleeveless body-hugging dress in a bright blue shade, and finished it off with a trench coat and blue stilettos
During her promotional tour in Delhi, the star picked out a vermillion knit bodycon dress and layered it with a red jacquard coat
This orange bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit at the back also remains one of her favourites
In a structured Alex Perry bodycon gown, Deepika showed that she is the queen of sass and elegance!
This full-sleeved black Emilia Wickstead dress with a knotted neckline and a cinched waistline was the perfect choice to enhance her slender figure
DP made our jaws drop in this black body-hugging gown that hugged her frame in all the right places!
Her yellow ankle-length bodycon dress with ruffles at the hemline accentuated her figure in full light!
For an episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’, she wore an all-white look that featured a custom-made fitted dress by Gauri and Nainika and white pumps
At the Cannes Film Festival, Padukone grabbed all eyeballs in a sheer white Zuhair Murad creation with a mermaid silhouette and white applique work Credits: Getty Images
To make an appearance at the Cannes 2018 Chopard Party, she picked out a stunning black form-fitted number with a plunging neckline and dramatic cape sleeves
Last but not the least, this full-sleeve golden gown with a body hugging silhouette and a deep plunging neckline remains one of her most iconic looks so far!
