Deepika Padukone
slays in a pantsuit
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 17, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Go Bold Or Go Home
Making a strong case for bold colours and classic silhouettes, the Pathaan actress looks flawless in a hot pink pantsuit from Magda Butrym
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Talking of bold colours, she made our jaws drop as she stepped out in a fiery red two-piece and a criss-cross bralette
Red Hot
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
She made quite a statement with her pastel green coordinated suit at the airport as she returned to Mumbai from the French town
Making A Statement
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
For an event in Switzerland, the star picked out a three-piece pantsuit by the French label Gauchere Paris
Slayer
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika made a playful style statement with her all-red androgynous look that was put together with funky white Nike sneakers and hoop earrings
Playful In Red
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Exuding major boss lady vibes here is the Piku actress who rocked a well-tailored white and blue striped pantsuit
Stripes All The Way
Image: Pinkvilla
She put her fashionable foot forward at the airport in a lavender-hued pantsuit from the Adidas X Ivy Park collection
Lavender Love
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
A big hit in the fashion arena, her all-white pantsuit by Alberta Ferretti consisted of a double-breasted blazer and a flared cape blazer
White Magic
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
For a chic yet formal look, the actress slipped into a plaid pantsuit that came with a wrap-style blazer and flared pants
Chic Yet Formal
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Crisp as hell, her purple pantsuit at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in the French Rivera stole the show!
Purple Glam
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.