Heading 3

Deepika Padukone
slays in a pantsuit

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

DEC 17, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Go Bold Or Go Home

Making a strong case for bold colours and classic silhouettes, the Pathaan actress looks flawless in a hot pink pantsuit from Magda Butrym

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Talking of bold colours, she made our jaws drop as she stepped out in a fiery red two-piece and a criss-cross bralette

Red Hot

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

She made quite a statement with her pastel green coordinated suit at the airport as she returned to Mumbai from the French town

Making A Statement

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

For an event in Switzerland, the star picked out a three-piece pantsuit by the French label Gauchere Paris

Slayer

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika made a playful style statement with her all-red androgynous look that was put together with funky white Nike sneakers and hoop earrings

Playful In Red

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Exuding major boss lady vibes here is the Piku actress who rocked a well-tailored white and blue striped pantsuit

Stripes All The Way

Image: Pinkvilla

She put her fashionable foot forward at the airport in a lavender-hued pantsuit from the Adidas X Ivy Park collection

Lavender Love

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

A big hit in the fashion arena, her all-white pantsuit by Alberta Ferretti consisted of a double-breasted blazer and a flared cape blazer

White Magic

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

For a chic yet formal look, the actress slipped into a plaid pantsuit that came with a wrap-style blazer and flared pants

Chic Yet Formal 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Crisp as hell, her purple pantsuit at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in the French Rivera stole the show! 

Purple Glam

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here