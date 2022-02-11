Fashion 

NEENAZ AKHTAR

FEB 11, 2022

Deepika Padukone in snazzy midi dresses

Heading 3

Trendy Vibes

To promote her OTT release, Deepika looked stunning in a form-fitting David Koma polo neck mid-length dress

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Her next pick was a ravishing red latex dress that ended below her knees

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Ravishing In Red

She looked winter ready in a mid-length knitted dress that she topped off with a deep maroon knee-length coat

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Stylish As Ever

This tangerine Emilia Wickstead bodycon dress with a mid-length hemline and a low back looked flattering on her

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Pop Of Tangerine 

She looked fab in yet another form-fitting number that ended just above her ankles and came with a closed off round neck

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Fab In Black

No one understands midi dresses better than the Chappaak actress herself! Case in point, she picked out a red midi by Rosie Assoulin for a talk show in Mumbai

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Queen Of Hearts

To attend an awards function in the city, she slipped into a red Sabyasachi midi dress with sequins and beadwork over it

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Red Vibes

Making for yet another stylish look, she picked out a white bodycon midi dress custom-made by Gauri & Nainika

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Pristine White

For an international event, she wore a brown-hued Maxmara knitted dress with a mid-length hemline

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Brown Is Not Boring

She made a striking choice with her black midi outfit featuring a long train, at the Filmfare Middle East Relaunch

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Stunner In Black

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Deepika Padukone's fab black dresses

Click Here