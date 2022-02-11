Fashion
NEENAZ AKHTAR
FEB 11, 2022
Deepika Padukone in snazzy midi dresses
Heading 3
Trendy Vibes
To promote her OTT release, Deepika looked stunning in a form-fitting David Koma polo neck mid-length dress
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Her next pick was a ravishing red latex dress that ended below her knees
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Ravishing In Red
She looked winter ready in a mid-length knitted dress that she topped off with a deep maroon knee-length coat
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Stylish As Ever
This tangerine Emilia Wickstead bodycon dress with a mid-length hemline and a low back looked flattering on her
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Pop Of Tangerine
She looked fab in yet another form-fitting number that ended just above her ankles and came with a closed off round neck
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Fab In Black
No one understands midi dresses better than the Chappaak actress herself! Case in point, she picked out a red midi by Rosie Assoulin for a talk show in Mumbai
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Queen Of Hearts
To attend an awards function in the city, she slipped into a red Sabyasachi midi dress with sequins and beadwork over it
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Red Vibes
Making for yet another stylish look, she picked out a white bodycon midi dress custom-made by Gauri & Nainika
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Pristine White
For an international event, she wore a brown-hued Maxmara knitted dress with a mid-length hemline
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Brown Is Not Boring
She made a striking choice with her black midi outfit featuring a long train, at the Filmfare Middle East Relaunch
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Stunner In Black
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Deepika Padukone's fab black dresses