Celebrities in June 16, 2021
Pleated skirts
With her fashion game always on point, Deepika Padukone gave us a monotone look in a navy blue metallic pleated skirt styled with a matching full-sleeve top
Hopping on the bandwagon, Bebo sported a dull red skirt with blue pleats over a matching blue shirt to make for a stylish, formal look
Sonam Kapoor looked radiant as she twirled in a metallic silver number styled with a black denim jacket and boots!
Shraddha Kapoor was the ultimate sunshine girl in a bright yellow pleated skirt styled with a cropped blazer and poker-straight hair
Parineeti Chopra also got on board with the trend in a nude pleated skirt styled with a shimmering gold crop top
Giving us a fashion faceoff, Madhuri Dixit picked out the same pleated skirt as Pari, but styled hers with a pussy bow blouse
At the airport, Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave us an unusual look in a short pleated skirt styled with a brown ribbed tee. She also put her mangalsutra on display with the ensemble!
Alia Bhatt also rocked the metallic knife-pleated skirt with a camo printed jacket for a quirky look
Karisma Kapoor rocked a black pleated skirt with a sweater and boots, doing winter fashion right!
Nushrratt Bharuccha looked like an absolute diva in a metallic lilac pleated skirt styled with a black off-shoulder crop top
Bhumi Pednekar made a strong case for tone-on-tone dressing in an organza green top styled with a high-waisted pleated bottle green skirt
