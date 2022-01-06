Fashion
P R Gayathri
JAN 06, 2022
Deepika Padukone in stunning sarees
All Black Saree
Organza saree has been all the rage for quite recently and Deepika Padukone’s ravishing look in an all-black saree by Sabyasachi was just out-of-the-box!
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Old World Glamour
The 83 actress looked like a queen in her ivory fully embellished Faraz Manan saree
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Pleated Saree
The diva donned a bright, colour-blocked saree by Payal Khandwala that soon became an Internet sensation
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Ruffle Saree
Her all-yellow look in Sabyasachi’s ruffle saree was an experimental number that Deepika pulled off like a true diva
Image: Shaleena Nathan instagram
Royal Avatar
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted their Mumbai wedding reception in royal style twinning in ivory and gold
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Molten Gold Saree
For her wedding reception in Bengaluru, Deepika wore a regal-looking gold kanjeevaram saree paired with a Sabyasachi ivory high neck full sleeve blouse
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Chikankari Saree
For Isha Ambani’s pheras back in December 2018, the Bajirao Mastani actress caught our attention in a regal Jamdani drape by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Image: Shaleena Nathan Instagram
Colour-Blocked Saree
While promoting Chhapaak, Deepika rocked quite a few awe-inspiring looks and we absolutely loved her multi-coloured hand-painted saree by Sabyasachi
Image: Shaleena Nathan Instagram
Silk Saree
For an award function, she opted for a deep green saree that featured gold zari work with a supremely glamourous border
Image: Shaleena Nathan Instagram
Varanasi Silk saree
For a book launch, Deepika donned a Varanasi silk saree from Raw Mango which was clubbed with a simple half-sleeved blouse
Image: Pinkvilla
