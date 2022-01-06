Fashion

 P R Gayathri

AUTHOR

JAN 06, 2022

Deepika Padukone in stunning sarees

Heading 3

All Black Saree

Organza saree has been all the rage for quite recently and Deepika Padukone’s ravishing look in an all-black saree by Sabyasachi was just out-of-the-box!

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Old World Glamour

The 83 actress looked like a queen in her ivory fully embellished Faraz Manan saree

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Pleated Saree

The diva donned a bright, colour-blocked saree by Payal Khandwala that soon became an Internet sensation

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Ruffle Saree

Her all-yellow look in Sabyasachi’s ruffle saree was an experimental number that Deepika pulled off like a true diva

Image: Shaleena Nathan instagram

Royal Avatar

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted their Mumbai wedding reception in royal style twinning in ivory and gold

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Molten Gold Saree

For her wedding reception in Bengaluru, Deepika wore a regal-looking gold kanjeevaram saree paired with a Sabyasachi ivory high neck full sleeve blouse

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Chikankari Saree

For Isha Ambani’s pheras back in December 2018, the Bajirao Mastani actress caught our attention in a regal Jamdani drape by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Image: Shaleena Nathan Instagram

Colour-Blocked Saree

While promoting Chhapaak, Deepika rocked quite a few awe-inspiring looks and we absolutely loved her multi-coloured hand-painted saree by Sabyasachi

Image: Shaleena Nathan Instagram

Silk Saree

For an award function, she opted for a deep green saree that featured gold zari work with a supremely glamourous border

Image: Shaleena Nathan Instagram

Varanasi Silk saree

For a book launch, Deepika donned a Varanasi silk saree from Raw Mango which was clubbed with a simple half-sleeved blouse

Image: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Top 10 movies of Deepika Padukone

Click Here