is a true sneakerhead!
Deepika Padukone July
20, 2021
While other actresses in the industry prefer to experiment with footwear, Deepika Padukone chooses to stay loyal to her supercool pairs of sneakers
And there’s no reason why she shouldn’t! Because when you own a limited collection of Nike Jordans, aren’t you supposed to be obsessed with them?
Apart from her Jordans, Deepika is also a fan of the chunky white sneakers and prefers wearing them on her off-duty days
We all agree that there’s nothing more comfortable than a pair of sporty sneakers when you are scaling the city on foot!
Even for her airport look, the ‘Padmaavat’ actress likes to keep things comfy but eye-catching in a pair of funky shoes
We love the way she breaks the monotony of her tone-on-tone athleisure wear by opting for these extra-cool sneakers and adding an element of contrast
Once in a while, she prefers to match her white shoes with her outfit. Like the time when she was spotted wearing a neutral-toned outfit and black leggings at the airport
Or the time when she celebrated her birthday with the media in a pair of high-waisted denims and knotted crop top
Deepika believes that a pair of chunky black sneakers can add the spunk to your casual look
Let’s not forget the epic moment when she paired her gorgeous black outfit with big black shoes and showed the world how it’s done!
Truly, the diva never misses a chance to show off her envious collection of sneakers. And her looks are a testament of her undying love!
