Neenaz Akhtar
apr 02, 2022
Deepika Padukone in white ethnic wear
Like A Vision
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone looked like a vision in a sheer white creation by Sabyasachi that came with gold and silver sequins work all over
Elegance Redefined
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looked every bit elegant in a sheer organza saree in white with matching minimal floral embroidery
The star’s simple yet statement-worthy ethnic look in a Rahul Mishra white embroidered saree left us in awe of her beauty!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
A Statement Drape
Playing with different shades of white, Deepika then picked out an ivory white Faraz Manan saree featuring silver detailed embellishments
Regal Charm
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Draped to perfection, DP stole our hearts in a silk Jamdani saree that entailed an elongated trail and zardozi lace border
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Simply Beautiful
Gorgeous In White
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked regal in an ivory white sharara set that she wore at a Diwali party
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She stole the show in a white drape by Sabyasachi that came with minimal green floral prints all over
Scene-stealing
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked like a desi princess in this embellished white lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Desi Princess
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
She looked absolutely graceful in a white embroidered Anamika Khanna outfit and minimal jewellery
Graceful Look
Image: Pinkvilla
Complimenting hubby Ranveer Singh’s white look, DP was dressed to perfection in a beautiful off-white Anarkali set
Pretty In Anarkali
