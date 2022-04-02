Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

apr 02, 2022

Deepika Padukone in white ethnic wear

Like A Vision

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone looked like a vision in a sheer white creation by Sabyasachi that came with gold and silver sequins work all over

Elegance Redefined

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looked every bit elegant in a sheer organza saree in white with matching minimal floral embroidery

The star’s simple yet statement-worthy ethnic look in a Rahul Mishra white embroidered saree left us in awe of her beauty!

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

A Statement Drape

Playing with different shades of white, Deepika then picked out an ivory white Faraz Manan saree featuring silver detailed embellishments

Regal Charm

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Draped to perfection, DP stole our hearts in a silk Jamdani saree that entailed an elongated trail and zardozi lace border

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Simply Beautiful

Gorgeous In White

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked regal in an ivory white sharara set that she wore at a Diwali party

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She stole the show in a white drape by Sabyasachi that came with minimal green floral prints all over

Scene-stealing

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked like a desi princess in this embellished white lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Desi Princess

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

She looked absolutely graceful in a white embroidered Anamika Khanna outfit and minimal jewellery

Graceful Look

Image: Pinkvilla

Complimenting hubby Ranveer Singh’s white look, DP was dressed to perfection in a beautiful off-white Anarkali set

Pretty In Anarkali

