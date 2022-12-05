Heading 3

Deepika Padukone’s
10 best hairstyles

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

DEC 5, 2022

FASHION

Image: The House Of Pixels

A messy topknot looks incredibly chic, and this picture if proof!

Messy top knot

Image: The House Of Pixels

While the slicked-back braid isn’t something everyone can pull off, Deepika does so effortlessly

Slicked-back low ponytail braid

Image: Neha Chandrakant

The messy look takes this hairstyle up a notch!

Half-up hairstyle

Image: The House Of Pixels

A low bun like Deepika Padukone’s is a great hairstyle for even those with short hair

Low bun

Image: The House Of Pixels

Deepika Padukone looks oh-so-glam with just the ends styled into soft curls

Soft curls

Image: The House Of Pixels

A half top knot looks fun and chic, and will complement just about any outfit

Half top knot

Image: Neha Chandrakant

Deepika’s high voluminous ponytail looks great with her outfit, and gives a retro look

High voluminous ponytail

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone amps up her glam look with this slicked-back wet hair look

Slicked-back hair

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Pdukone looks chic in the blue dress, and her low ponytail hairstyle went well with her relaxed airport look

Low ponytail

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone’s side braids converge into a messy low bun, and this makes for a stunning wedding hairstyle!

Side braid with a bun

