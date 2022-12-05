Deepika Padukone’s
10 best hairstyles
Lubna
Khan
DEC 5, 2022
FASHION
Image: The House Of Pixels
A messy topknot looks incredibly chic, and this picture if proof!
Image: The House Of Pixels
While the slicked-back braid isn’t something everyone can pull off, Deepika does so effortlessly
Slicked-back low ponytail braid
Image: Neha Chandrakant
The messy look takes this hairstyle up a notch!
Image: The House Of Pixels
A low bun like Deepika Padukone’s is a great hairstyle for even those with short hair
Image: The House Of Pixels
Deepika Padukone looks oh-so-glam with just the ends styled into soft curls
Image: The House Of Pixels
A half top knot looks fun and chic, and will complement just about any outfit
Image: Neha Chandrakant
Deepika’s high voluminous ponytail looks great with her outfit, and gives a retro look
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone amps up her glam look with this slicked-back wet hair look
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Pdukone looks chic in the blue dress, and her low ponytail hairstyle went well with her relaxed airport look
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone’s side braids converge into a messy low bun, and this makes for a stunning wedding hairstyle!
