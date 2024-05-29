Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Fashion
may 29, 2024
Deepika Padukone’s 10 black outfits
Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram
Deepika looked ethereal in a beautiful black ensemble
Ethereal
Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram
The Pathaan actress kept things classy in an elegant black saree
Classy
Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram
She was a sight to behold in this all-black organza drape
Stunner
Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram
She put her dazzling foot forward in a strappy sequinned gown
Gorgeous
Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram
Deepika showed off her gorgeous curves in a sleeveless black midi dress
On Fleek
Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram
Snazzy
Mom-to-be aced a snazzy winter look in a luxe black Prada overcoat and a matching blazer
Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram
Perfect
This form-fitted black gown with dramatic cape sleeves looked perfect on her
Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram
Deepika Padukone looked breathtaking in a custom off-shoulder gown
Breathtaking
Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram
This crisp black blazer dress accentuated her gorgeous look
Bold & Beautiful
Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram
She spelled charm in a structured black gown with a plunging neckline
Elegant
