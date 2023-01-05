Deepika Padukone’s
best fits
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
JAN 5, 2023
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone exudes boss lady vibes in this hot pink pantsuit
Pantsuit
janhvi kiara celebs in green sarees
alia sara celebs with flawless skin
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone’s cut-out orange bodycon dress is perfect for a night party
Cut out dress
Image: Pinkvilla
The Pathaan actress is a vision to behold in this all-white pantsuit
White and bright
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone looks party-ready in a black leather leather pant and ruffled-collared blouse
Ruffle wear
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone is winter ready in this tomato red pullover with denim and pink stiletto heels
Comfy pullovers
Image: Pinkvilla
The white denim print outfit proves Deepika Padukone’s love for denim
Denim love
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone in a silver off-shoulder gown looks no less than a queen
Bling it on
Image: Pinkvilla
The Bajirao Mastani actress flaunts her sass in this A-line black dress
Aligned in A-line
Image: Pinkvilla
Floral skirt with a plain white shirt can never go wrong
Floral power
Image: Pinkvilla
The one-shouldered cape top with high-waist trouser pant paired with an enlarged belt accentuates Deepika Padukone’s svelte figure
Purple mode on
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.