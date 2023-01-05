Heading 3

 Deepika Padukone’s
best fits

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

JAN 5, 2023

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone exudes boss lady vibes in this hot pink pantsuit

Pantsuit

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone’s cut-out orange bodycon dress is perfect for a night party

Cut out dress

Image: Pinkvilla

The Pathaan actress is a vision to behold in this all-white pantsuit

White and bright

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone looks party-ready in a black leather leather pant and ruffled-collared blouse 

Ruffle wear

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone is winter ready in this tomato red pullover with denim and pink stiletto heels 

Comfy pullovers

Image: Pinkvilla

The white denim print outfit proves Deepika Padukone’s love for denim

Denim love

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone in a silver off-shoulder gown looks no less than a queen

Bling it on

Image: Pinkvilla

The Bajirao Mastani actress flaunts her sass in this A-line black dress

 Aligned in A-line

Image: Pinkvilla

Floral skirt with a plain white shirt can never go wrong

Floral power

Image: Pinkvilla

The one-shouldered cape top with high-waist trouser pant paired with an enlarged belt accentuates Deepika Padukone’s svelte figure

Purple mode on

