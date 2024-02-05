pinkvilla
FEBRUARY 05, 2024
Deepika Padukone’s best red lipstick looks
For the latest film promotion, Deepika Padukone was seen all dazzled up in black formal cord-sets with a bold stroke of red lipstick
Fighter promotions
On the 3rd day of Cannes, the actress opt for red gown, a minimal neckpiece and bold red lipstick
2022 Cannes film festival day 3
Deepika Padukone surprised her fan with classic red lipstick paired with black bodycon dress
2022 Cannes Film festival day 5
The actress made appearance in Bigg Boss 15 finals pairing black dress with red lipstick and hair bun
Bigg Boss look
Deepika dons a red lipstick with a white summer top and blue jeans
Casual Photoshoots
Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture show
Deepika came to cheer for her husband in white saree and rocking red lips
For a Friday night at Los Cavos, DP decided to paint her self all red with a midi dress and red lips
Friday night
DP made heads turn with heavily embellished ivory pantsuit with long cape and bold red lipstick
NMACC Launch
Deepika Padukone lit up the festivities with her stunning Diwali look, choosing the vibrant red lipstick that complemented her traditional attire
Diwali wish
Deepika effortlessly transformed every red lipstick choice into a masterpiece of confidence and glamor
Deepika’s all-time style statement
