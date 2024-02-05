Heading 3

Deepika Padukone’s best red lipstick looks 

Image source- shaleenanathani

For the latest film promotion, Deepika Padukone was seen all dazzled up in black formal cord-sets with a bold stroke of red lipstick

Fighter promotions

Image source- shaleenanathani

On the 3rd day of Cannes, the actress opt for red gown, a minimal neckpiece and bold red lipstick

2022 Cannes film festival day 3

Image source- shaleenanathani

Deepika Padukone surprised her fan with classic red lipstick paired with black bodycon dress 

2022 Cannes Film festival day 5

Image source- shaleenanathani

The actress made appearance in Bigg Boss 15 finals pairing black dress with red lipstick and hair bun

Bigg Boss look

Image source- deepikapadukone

Deepika dons a red lipstick with a white summer top and blue jeans

Casual Photoshoots

Image source- deepikapadukone

Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture show

Deepika came to cheer for her husband in white saree and rocking red lips

Image source- shaleenanathani

For a Friday night at Los Cavos, DP decided to paint her self all red with a midi dress and red lips

Friday night

Image source- deepikapadukone

DP made heads turn with heavily embellished ivory pantsuit with long cape and bold red lipstick 

NMACC Launch

Image source- deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone lit up the festivities with her stunning Diwali look, choosing the vibrant red lipstick that complemented her traditional attire

Diwali wish

Image source- deepikapadukone

Deepika effortlessly transformed every red lipstick choice into a masterpiece of confidence and glamor

Deepika’s all-time style statement

