Deepika Padukone’s
Best saree looks
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 12, 2022
FASHION
At the Festival de Cannes, the diva made a stunning statement in an off-white saree with dramatic pleated ruffles and a hand-embroidered, statement pearl collar.
Her simple and delicate all-black chiffon saree is a staple that every ethnic-wear lover must have in her wardrobe!
She wore a gorgeous black and gold striped Sabyasachi saree at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and showed us why stripes are forever classics.
Her pleated pastel saree with yellow, green, blue, and blush pink shades is lightweight, trendy, and perfect for a fuss-free ethnic look.
The Piku actress swears by ravishing sheer drapes and this embellished number serves as proof.
A must-have for cocktail parties, her blue sequined saree makes us stop and stare!
Coming to florals, she swore by this red saree patterned with oversized blooms in muted hues.
For an event in Mumbai, Padukone chose a ruffled yellow saree that was teamed with a pussy bow blouse for some drama.
All dolled up in a Rahul Mishra white embroidered saree that featured a scalloped hemline, DP looked simple yet stunning!
Serving us one of the most jaw-dropping looks so far, she rocked a black lehenga saree with a plunging blouse that showed enough skin.
