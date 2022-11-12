Heading 3

Deepika Padukone’s
 Best saree looks

Neenaz Akhtar 

Nov 12, 2022

FASHION

Black Love 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

At the Festival de Cannes, the diva made a stunning statement in an off-white saree with dramatic pleated ruffles and a hand-embroidered, statement pearl collar. 

 DRAMATIC QUOTIENT 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Her simple and delicate all-black chiffon saree is a staple that every ethnic-wear lover must have in her wardrobe! 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She wore a gorgeous black and gold striped Sabyasachi saree at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and showed us why stripes are forever classics. 

Staple Stripes

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Her pleated pastel saree with yellow, green, blue, and blush pink shades is lightweight, trendy, and perfect for a fuss-free ethnic look. 

Pastel Love

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Piku actress swears by ravishing sheer drapes and this embellished number serves as proof. 

Sheer Magic

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

A must-have for cocktail parties, her blue sequined saree makes us stop and stare!

Sequin Glam

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Coming to florals, she swore by this red saree patterned with oversized blooms in muted hues. 

Floral Love

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

For an event in Mumbai, Padukone chose a ruffled yellow saree that was teamed with a pussy bow blouse for some drama. 

Ruffle Drama 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

All dolled up in a Rahul Mishra white embroidered saree that featured a scalloped hemline, DP looked simple yet stunning! 

Regal Affair

Image: Pinkvilla

Serving us one of the most jaw-dropping looks so far, she rocked a black lehenga saree with a plunging blouse that showed enough skin. 

Unconventional choices

