Deepika Padukone’s
Bold lipsticks
JAN 11, 2023
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
A fan of bold red shades, Deepika rocks a matte blood-red lip and shows us how it’s done!
Acing Red
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
While she kept the rest of her makeup simple here, it was the bold red lips that stole the show!
Show Stealer
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
To glam up her black outfit a tad bit more, she opted for bright red lips and totally slayed them!
Glammed Up
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The popping orange lipstick that matched her skin tone perfectly stood out in sharp contrast with her blue outfit
Pop Of Colour
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Edgy and statement-making, DP’s glossy red lips are to die for!
Red Romance
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She swore by hot pink lips to add some edge to her monochrome blazer outfit
Pink Lips
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The diva wore dark, burgundy lips and loads of mascara to further accentuate her ravishing look
Spicy
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She added a dash of glam to her all-white outfit by opting for a dark pink lip shade
Glam Pink
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She signed off her Emilia Wickstead dress with a deep-red lip, filled-in brows, and poker-straight hair
Deep Red
Image: Getty Images
The diva’s makeup called for a bold maroon pout and purple and pink shimmery eyes at the MET Gala
Bold
