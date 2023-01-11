Heading 3

Deepika Padukone’s
 Bold lipsticks

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 11, 2023

FASHION

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

A fan of bold red shades, Deepika rocks a matte blood-red lip and shows us how it’s done!

Acing Red

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

While she kept the rest of her makeup simple here, it was the bold red lips that stole the show!

Show Stealer 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

To glam up her black outfit a tad bit more, she opted for bright red lips and totally slayed them! 

Glammed Up 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The popping orange lipstick that matched her skin tone perfectly stood out in sharp contrast with her blue outfit

Pop Of Colour

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Edgy and statement-making, DP’s glossy red lips are to die for! 

Red Romance 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She swore by hot pink lips to add some edge to her monochrome blazer outfit

Pink Lips 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The diva wore dark, burgundy lips and loads of mascara to further accentuate her ravishing look

Spicy 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She added a dash of glam to her all-white outfit by opting for a dark pink lip shade

Glam Pink 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She signed off her Emilia Wickstead dress with a deep-red lip, filled-in brows, and poker-straight hair

Deep Red 

Image: Getty Images

The diva’s makeup called for a bold maroon pout and purple and pink shimmery eyes at the MET Gala

Bold 

