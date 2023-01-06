Deepika Padukone’s
chic looks
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 6, 2023
FASHION
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The diva made an elegant outfit choice in a pair of white high-waisted flared pants and a matching V-neck shirt from the label Victoria Beckham
Chic Girl Look
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She was dressed to the nines in a white blouse with balloon sleeves, white trousers from The Row, and white pumps from Manolo Blahnik
Monochrome Love
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
In a grey checkered trench coat, a striped skirt, and a blouse, she gives us a lesson in chic style
Classic Chic
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She exuded fashionista energy in a classic black midi dress by Emilia Wickstead
Big Fashion Energy
Image: Pinkvilla
She put her chic foot forward at the airport in a lavender-hued pantsuit from the Adidas X Ivy Park collection
Lavender Love
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Piku star also upped the chic style quotient in a frilly red blouse and skinny-fit black latex leggings
Gorgeous
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She oozed boss lady vibes in a well-tailored white and blue striped pantsuit
Stripes For The Win
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Her yellow ankle-length bodycon dress with ruffles and a warm coat is perfect for making a chic style statement
On Fleek
Image: Pinkvilla
She wore denim overalls with bright pink heels and showed us how to look chic and airport-ready!
Denim Love
