Deepika Padukone’s
chic looks

Neenaz Akhtar 

JAN 6, 2023

FASHION

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The diva made an elegant outfit choice in a pair of white high-waisted flared pants and a matching V-neck shirt from the label Victoria Beckham

Chic Girl Look 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She was dressed to the nines in a white blouse with balloon sleeves, white trousers from The Row, and white pumps from Manolo Blahnik

Monochrome Love

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

In a grey checkered trench coat, a striped skirt, and a blouse, she gives us a lesson in chic style

Classic Chic

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She exuded fashionista energy in a classic black midi dress by Emilia Wickstead

Big Fashion Energy

Image: Pinkvilla

She put her chic foot forward at the airport in a lavender-hued pantsuit from the Adidas X Ivy Park collection

Lavender Love

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Piku star also upped the chic style quotient in a frilly red blouse and skinny-fit black latex leggings

Gorgeous

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She oozed boss lady vibes in a well-tailored white and blue striped pantsuit

Stripes For The Win

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Her yellow ankle-length bodycon dress with ruffles and a warm coat is perfect for making a chic style statement

On Fleek 

Image: Pinkvilla 

She wore denim overalls with bright pink heels and showed us how to look chic and airport-ready!

Denim Love 

